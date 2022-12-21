Announcing Fort Worth Wedding Venue Now Accepting Reservations for 2023 - Reds Roadhouse

Fort Worth Wedding Venue Wedding Venue in Fort Worth 2023 Wedding Venue Packages Party Event Venue In Dallas Reds Roadhouse - Best Wedding Venue in Fort Worth

Reds Roadhouse is now accepting reservations for 2023 weddings. Regardless of the desired month or the party size, Reds Roadhouse is ready to accommodate.

FORT WORTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searching for a wedding venue in Fort Worth for a 2023 wedding? Reds Roadhouse is now accepting reservations for wedding events. This venue location offers unique, rustic-style rooms for weddings and receptions. There are four wedding packages from which clients may choose and a variety of rooms available to suit wedding parties of varying sizes. Choose from the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages for a long-anticipated 2023 wedding. This report will give details about offered 2023 wedding venue packages.

All wedding packages include the setup of tables and chairs, fresh black linens, and all-day access to the facility staffed by professional attendants. A fully stocked cash bar with a licensed bartender is also available, with options for adding security staff and clean-up crew to any 2023 wedding.

The Bronze wedding package offers the ceremony space and 4-hour reception in the Garage Room. This room features large garage-style doors that can be opened or closed, allowing fresh air and light into the space. The bronze package allows for up to 100 guests to attend and comes with two appetizers of choice. This package is the starter package for the Reds Roadhouse wedding venue.

The Silver wedding package comes with the wedding ceremony space along with a reception space of choice for 4 hours. Up to 150 guests may attend with this package. Tacos or barbecue sandwiches are on the menu, and bar service is optional. Many opt for the silver wedding package because having the ceremony in the same location as the reception is convenient for guests.

The Gold wedding package also includes a choice of reception and ceremony space for 4 hours but allows for up to 200 guests. A choice of 4 different appetizer trays is available, along with a buffet option. The Gold wedding package at Red's Roadhouse is the 2nd most popular package.

The platinum wedding package Is the finest package Reds Roadhouse offers for wedding venues. It includes everything stated above as well as valet service, a DJ for 4 hours, and photography services for 5 hours. This option also offers a champagne toast for 200 guests. The platinum wedding package is the most popular package as it includes everything that is needed for an amazing wedding venue in the Dallas Fort Worth area.

Weddings at Reds Roadhouse make for lasting memories. If interested in a tour of the venue spaces or to schedule a wedding event, call or visit them online. Reds roadhouse tries to always exceed expectations and go above and beyond for client weddings. Call Reds Roadhouse today to schedule a consultation about the wedding venue in mind. Currently booking wedding events for the 2023 season, and space is limited.

Reds roadhouse is an event venue in the Dallas, Fort Worth area. Offering wedding venues in a rustic fashion catered to the needs of customers. This location goes the extra mile to ensure customers are happy. Check out reviews on Facebook and Google. Many clients have been fully satisfied with the wedding options offered at Red’s Roadhouse.

Reds Roadhouse

1170 Kennedale Pkwy Unit B, Kennedale, TX 76060

(817) 483-5200

https://redsroadhouse.com/

https://redsroadhouse.com/fort-worth-wedding-venue-2022/

