Wali Shareef Supports Entrepreneurs in Building Exceptional Referral Networks

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wali Shareef is pleased to announce the release of his brand-new and game-changing book for budding entrepreneurs, Building a Referral Network Wali Shareef is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, running businesses for over 20 years and have been helping clients as an IT Consultant, Real Estate Investor and Referral Marketing Consultant. His drive to succeed came from two important and interesting events in his life - making a hammer when he attended Brooklyn Technical High School and the first and only time he was ever fired from a job.Recently, Wali has also become a first-time author, releasing his highly anticipated book, Building a Referral Network. The book aims to get entrepreneurs started on building their referral network so they can start to take action and grow their businesses - immediately after reading it.“Building a referral network is where the most profit is for any business,” Wali says. “Typically, it takes a great deal of time, money, and energy to acquire new customers through other sales and marketing channels, but referrals cost next to nothing! It really is a no-brainer. Fortunately, Building a Referral Network will give you step-by-step instructions on how to build an exceptional network and start to realize your full potential.”“I love to help businesses grow, thrive, and expand and I want to help business owners make more money by introducing them to referral marketing,” he continues. “Now is the time for you to be bold and start with critical info to propel and prepare you for entrepreneurship.”For more information about Wali Shareef, or to purchase a copy of Building a Referral Network, please visit https://www.coachwalishareef.com/ About Wali ShareefWali Shareef is a wildly successful entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to moving up the ranks through learning, growing as a professional, developing his skill at helping businesses become better versions of themselves, and supporting his family and friends.Wali’s mission is to always look out for aspiring entrepreneurs and help them avoid the mistakes he made in his businesses – all due to lack of knowledge.