TribeBright Launches Innovative New App for Improving Children's Emotional and Social Wellness
TribeBright's App Empowers Kids to Learn Emotional Education with Engaging Animated Videos, Build Relationships, Cultivate Positive Values, and Manage Emotions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TribeBright is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting and innovative parent-child app that teaches children about emotional wellness and positive social interactions. The app aims to guide parents and their children on a journey of emotional literacy, empathy, resilience, self-awareness, and communication skills.
TribeBright is committed to helping raise a generation of children equipped with the emotional skills to manage difficult situations, regulate their emotions, and create meaningful relationships. Backed by years of extensive research, this tool provides a powerful way for parents to help their children develop essential life skills in a fun and engaging way.
What truly sets TribeBright apart from other emotional wellness apps, is its use of engaging animated videos that teach kids about important emotional topics, including self-confidence, kindness, mindfulness, and more. Through these videos, children can learn to cultivate healthy relationships and enrich their lives with positive values – all in a fun and educational way that they can easily relate to.
“For parents, TribeBright provides guidance on how to encourage their children as they grow mentally and emotionally,” says Founder and CEO of the company, Laura Dovalina. “Take advantage of our helpful tutorials to understand the basics of mental health literacy and be better equipped to support your child on their journey. Through the app, you can keep track of progress by setting goals and milestones for your child; once those goals are met, reward them with our built-in rewards system so that you both can celebrate along the way.”
“At its core, TribeBright’s simple AI technology uses machine learning to access a child’s individual responses from their daily “emotions” check in and create specially tailored plans that are perfect for them,” Dovalina continues. “With our product, you don’t have to worry about inadequate recommendations given out by generic platforms; our plans are created specific to your child on almost every level.”
According to Dovalina, TribeBright is the ultimate tool for helping both parents and children to gain access to valuable knowledge on creating meaningful mental wellness for a brighter future.
TribeBright can be downloaded on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
For more information about TribeBright, please visit https://www.tribebright.com/.
About TribeBright
Laura Dovalina is the inspirational Founder and CEO of TribeBright, a revolutionary resource for parents to help their children navigate strong emotions. Despite the hectic demands of raising two young kids and running a successful business, she found time to research how best support other families struggling with similar issues - eventually leading her on an incredible journey that resulted in establishing this unique company from scratch!
In addition to TribeBright, Dovalina is also the owner of Soleo Technologies LLC that also boasts the Tidyschool app under its umbrella, which is the world’s first smart learning management system.
