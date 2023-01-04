Crownhill Packaging Expands Branded Shipping Fleet for 2023
The new fleet resources augment their existing transportation presence, streamlining route efficiencies and delivery footprints.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging is enhancing their already comprehensive shipping services with the debut of an expanded fleet of delivery vehicles for 2023. Boldly branded for instant attention and recognition, the new trucks bring extra versatility to both their expert stock-and-ship capabilities and popular Just-in-Time Program, while also streamlining and improving their existing delivery processes.
The additional vehicles allow Crownhill to focus on serving smaller businesses and local customers faster and with fewer logistical hurdles. As their packaging supply needs can fluctuate heavily and unexpectedly throughout the year, the expanded fleet means greater flexibility and reliability on providing packaging supplies when they need them most.
The new trucks also play a part in Crownhill Packaging’s long-running sustainability initiatives and eco-conscious organizational direction. Just as their successful collaboration with ClimatePartner works to ensure their digital footprint is kept climate neutral, the new short-run vehicles are key to reducing the organization’s local and total carbon footprint as well.
Crownhill is also debuting an eye-catching branded design as part of the new fleet endeavor, wrapping each truck in a glowing blue, bright white, and rich black color scheme. The vehicles showcase a look inside their warehouse while listing the expansive capabilities and services Crownhill Packaging provides, including packaging fabrication and conversion, co-packing and fulfillment, and logistics and distribution.
Each truck face artfully features Crownhill’s powerful Packaging Solutions Start Here® tagline, the mission statement guiding every custom packaging solution they develop for their customers. And as part of efforts to express their status as one of North America’s largest full-service packaging suppliers, branding materials and delivery vehicles are moving away from the Limited and Incorporated designations in their logo usage.
“Expanding our fleet is proof positive of our commitment to continually growing our capabilities and better serving our customers and their unique and dynamic needs,” says Marc Hyman, Director of Strategy and Operations. “Our new truck wrap design speaks to the experience, insight, and expertise we have to offer businesses, and its striking look and feel is sure to make an indelible mark on everyone who sees it.”
Crownhill Packaging has more than 35 years of experience in the packaging industry. As one of North America’s largest full-service packaging suppliers, they offer the high-quality products, expert advice, and custom packaging solutions needed by businesses of all sizes. As part of their advocacy for progress in the packaging world, Crownhill works to offer interesting, sustainable, and environmentally friendly packaging options for their customers.
For more information, please visit www.crownhillpackaging.com.
