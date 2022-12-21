More Than Movers, Dose Moving & Storage Gives Back to AZ and VA Communities

PHOENIX, AZ and LEESBURG and ASHBURN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / At Dose Moving and Storage, the slogan ‘Taking Care of You Like Family' is more than just a mantra, it's a guiding principle and core value of the company and its team.

With winter in full swing and the holidays approaching, Dose Moving & Storage takes pause to highlight what matters most: family and community.

Committed to a Strong Presence in the Communities It Serves

Since its inception, Dose Moving & Storage has made a commitment to showing up for the communities it serves. Local to VA, MD, DC, and AZ, this independently owned and operated business places a lot of value on integrity, honesty, and giving back.

Even the company's owners pitch in, having a strong presence in the community, with involvement in community-based service, sports, and youth and church organizations.

But that's not all. The company runs a charity called ‘Dose of Hope', providing much-needed assistance for the local homeless population and those in need. During these trying and difficult times, the company's team is stepping up to the plate and doing their part.

Moving Services People Can Count On

Dose Moving and Storage provides personalized full-service moving solutions to make sure that every move they handle is carried out to the highest standards. From packing up homes and offices, to getting everything safely into the new space, they'll handle every detail so their customers can relax.

POPULAR MOVING SERVICES INCLUDE:

Custom moving Services

Packing Services

Local Moving Services

Moving Insurance

Storage Services

Climate Controlled Storage

Secured Storage

Vehicle Storage

Long-Term Car Storage

Short Term Storage

And more…

Local Residential Movers

Moving can often be a daunting task for anyone, but it's one that residents of the greater VA, MD, DC, and AZ communities don't have to do alone. Big moving companies may seem impersonal, but that's not the case at Dose Moving and Storage. There, customers are family, and family always gets treated right.

Taking a customer-centered approach to moving ensures every customer's move is a stress-free and pleasant experience, managed and handled with efficiency, care, and respect for belongings.

From packing, to carrying and transporting, their team offers a comprehensive service that guarantees a smooth transition from one home to the next.

Local Commercial Movers

Moving a business can be a challenge, as can finding a reliable, stress-free solution that doesn't break the bank. At Dose Moving and Storage, theyunderstand the headache of packing up offices and storefronts, as well as the unique challenges faced when moving a business from one location to another.

Backed by decades of combined experience, and utilizing industry-leading packing and shipping practices, the team at Dose Moving and Storage has a strong track record of facilitating company moves.

About Dose Moving and Storage

Founded in 2014, Dose Moving and Storage grew from humble beginnings. What began with a U-haul and a pickup truck, has grown into a multi-state service offering moving and storage solutions for both residential and commercial customers.

Taking a transformative approach, the team behind Dose Moving and Storage challenged themselves with taking everything ‘wrong' with the moving industry and finding a better way to get the job done right. Paving the way forward, the company patented its innovative moving and wrapping techniques, launched a customer-centric pricing model that offered honest and transparent pricing, and established a culture of respect, inclusivity, and servant-leadership that always puts customers first.

Awards, Interviews, And Mentions

Landlord Station 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Best of Phoenix 2016, 2017, 2018

The Coveted People Love Us on Yelp

Three Best Rated 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Arizona Ranking 2019

Expertise 2016, 2017, 2018

Those interested in learning more about Dose Moving and Storage, or in obtaining a price quote on their next move, are encouraged to reach out through the official website or by calling 480-492-9272.

CONTACT:

Website: https://dosemoving.com/

Phone Number: 480-492-9272

Email: info@dosemoving.com

Contact Name: Paul Schoeny

