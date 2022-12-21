Submit Release
Godfread elected Vice President of NAIC

TAMPA – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread was elected Vice President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for 2023 during its National Fall Meeting in Tampa.

Godfread was elected Vice President after serving as Secretary-Treasurer in 2022. 

“It’s a great honor to be supported by my insurance regulator colleagues in being elected Vice President,” said Godfread. “The past year as Secretary-Treasurer has allowed me to connect more with my counterparts in other states and collaborate on issues facing the insurance industry. This new role will allow me to continue helping to guide discussions across the country on the state of the insurance industry, now and into the future.”

Officers of the NAIC lead the organization’s priorities and represent the organization to industry groups and international regulators.

Godfread will join his peers from Missouri, Connecticut and Virginia in leading the NAIC beginning on January 1, 2023.
 

