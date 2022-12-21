Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on Chapter 10

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife.

Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion of the only permitted game farm in Wyoming, the NX Bar Ranch.

The meeting below will address the above regulation proposal:



Date Time City Location Jan. 24, 2023 5 p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office



Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Feb. 6, at the above public meeting or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulation change are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their March 2023 meeting in Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Breanna Ball, statewide information specialist - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

