Single Mom CEO Meaghan Bird Giving Single Moms Gift that Could Launch a New Career this Christmas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meaghan Bird, Founder & CEO of Symmetry Brows Microblading, a premier permanent cosmetic studio with locations in Texas and Tennessee, is giving back to single moms this holiday season with a unique gift that could put them on the path to a self-sufficient new career in the billion-dollar permanent makeup industry!
Bird, a single mom herself, is an accomplished entrepreneur, Master Artist, and Permanent Cosmetics Instructor whose life trajectory changed when she took a course in Microblading, a semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing for eyebrows. This holiday season, the successful Founder & CEO of Symmetry Brows wants to pay it forward by providing Free Permanent Cosmetics Artistry Training to single moms in Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee!
“Anyone who is, or knows, a single mom, knows how hard it can be to be a mother and work a job, and quite often two, to try and make ends meet,” said Bird. “That’s why this initiative is so important to me. Education has played a critical role in my development as a successful artist and a business owner. I want to pass that education on to other single moms who otherwise couldn’t afford the training and tools needed to help them build a successful career in an exciting field that affords the flexible schedule single moms need.”
In Houston, Bird is kicking-off her new charitable initiative for single moms with a Free Brow Training Course for a single mom in the Houston Area at the Symmetry Microblading and Permanent Cosmetics Institute and Studio, located at 3939 Washington Ave, Suite 220!
Taught personally by Bird, one of the best Microblade instructors in Texas, the four-day course focuses on Microblading and Ombré brow techniques and provides students with the knowledge and practical skills needed to become a permanent makeup artist. The course includes a complete Course Kit containing enough student supplies for training and hosting up to 12 clients after completion.
The training is open to any Houston Area single mom in need! To nominate a single mom for a Free Brow Training Course, send an email with their story and contact information to info@symmetrybrowstx.com.
Bird will also be giving away a Free 52-week Exclusive Training Course for a single mom at the Symmetry Microblading and Permanent Cosmetics Institute and Studio (7648 US Hwy 70 S., Suite 17) in Nashville, Tennessee!
The one-year, 700-hour Symmetry program provides comprehensive academic and clinical training in permanent cosmetic specializations including Microblading, Ombré Brows, Combination Brows, Lip Neutralization and Blushing, and Lash Enhancement. It also includes a complete Course Kit containing enough student supplies for training and hosting up to 12 clients after completion, and Client Retention & Business Management solutions!
To nominate a single mom for Free 52-week Exclusive Training Course in Nashville, send an email with their story and contact information to nash@symmetrybrowstx.com.
Bird understands the challenges of single mothers and has overcome much to get to where she is today. The New Orleans, Louisiana native spent months saving for a course in Microblading and over a year commuting between New Orleans and Houston, two weeks at a time, with a child, renting chairs in lash salons, bartending on the side, and staying with family in order to launch her new career in a budding industry and eventually her own business.
Today, the resilient single mom and CEO is building her own Symmetry Brows empire with a unique business model that provides permanent cosmetic services from brows to eyelashes, to lips and body contouring for clients and professional training that extends beyond techniques to practical business strategies for the next generation of entrepreneurs.
For more information Symmetry Brows training and services, visit https://symmetrybrowstx.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos.
Sherrie Handrinos
For more information Symmetry Brows training and services, visit https://symmetrybrowstx.com.
