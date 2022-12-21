The 2022 U.S.-EU Cyber Dialogue

The 2022 U.S.-European Union Cyber Dialogue was held in Washington, DC, on December 15 and 16. The United States and EU discussed their shared commitment to a resilient cybersecurity partnership; an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable Internet; and stability in cyberspace.

Officials from the United States and EU covered a range of topics, including updates on respective cyber policy frameworks; cooperation in multilateral fora, cyber diplomacy and deterrence, collaboration on crisis response, resilience, capacity building in the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, and cybersecurity in space. Officials discussed ongoing support for Ukraine’s cyber defense and the desire to engage further on tailored support for Albania following the July and September cyberattacks by Iran. U.S. and EU officials were also joined by representatives from the U.S. and European private sectors for panel discussions on the protection of critical infrastructure.

The dialogue was chaired by Jennifer Bachus, Senior Bureau Official for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, Liesyl Franz, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Cyberspace Stability, Joanneke Balfoort, Director for Security and Defense, European External Action Service (EEAS), and Lorena Boix Alonso, Director for Digital Society, Trust and Cybersecurity, Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT), European Commission. The United States was also represented by the National Security Council, Office of the National Cyber Director, the Departments of State, Homeland Security, Commerce, Justice, and Treasury, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The EU was represented by the European External Action Service, Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content & Technology, Directorate General for Defense Industry & Space, EU Agency for Cybersecurity, the Computer Emergency Response Team for the EU, the EU delegation to the United States, and representatives from EU member states.