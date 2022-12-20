Submit Release
Health Fraud Scams

The U.S. FDA issued letters to these companies for illegally marketing products for the treatment or prevention of serious diseases. Thirty days after FDA issued these letters, the companies listed have failed to voluntarily cease illegally marketing products for serious diseases.

The U.S. FDA sent abuse complaints to registrars managing websites that offer any unapproved drugs or uncleared devices, or potentially counterfeit, controlled, adulterated or misbranded products to U.S. consumers in violation of U.S. law.

This list only includes a small fraction of the potentially hazardous products with hidden ingredients marketed to consumers on the internet and in retail establishments. FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements on the market that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients.

The page provides information gathered from press announcements and other public notices about certain recalls of health fraud related products regulated by FDA.

