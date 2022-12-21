The Borenstein Group is named Top B2G Marketing and PR Agency for 2023 by Chief Marketer
Chief Marketer Names Borenstein Group Among Best B2G Branding, Advertising and Marketing for 2023
Mr. Gal S. Borenstein, CEO of The Borenstein Group, Washington DC
Increasingly, technology firms are seeking agencies that can deliver evidence-based, synchronized engagement strategies that align with their growth goals. That’s what The Borenstein Group delivers.”TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHIEF MARKETER magazine named the Borenstein Group, a leading B2G marketing, and public relations agency that specializes in supporting Defense and Technology Government Contractors, among its annual Top 200 Chief Marketer Top Marketing Agencies list for 2023 as one of the Top National B2B Brand Engagement Agencies for 2023. Chief Marketer is a leading publisher for Fortune 1000 marketers.
— Mr. Gal S. Borenstein, CEO
According to Chief Marketer, winning agencies were selected based on several criteria, including insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward. The 200 agencies selected for this year’s program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.
The editors of Chief Marketer present this year’s list of the best brand engagement and activation marketing agencies across 11 categories and specialties serving the U.S. “This year’s CM200 represents an agency community made stronger and more resourceful than ever before,” says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer. “We hope brand marketers will consider the partners on this list for their 2023 programs. They have all demonstrated incredible creativity and resilience and are poised to transform challenges into opportunities in the year ahead.”
Winners were selected based on several criteria, including insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high-caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward. The 200 agencies selected for this year’s program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.
Gal Borenstein, CEO of Borenstein Group, said, "It is an honor to receive this recognition for a third consecutive year. Increasingly, technology firms are seeking agencies that can deliver evidence-based, synchronized engagement strategies that align with their growth goals. That’s what The Borenstein Group delivers.”, added Borenstein.
About The Borenstein Group
The Borenstein Group is a leading digital marketing communications company in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area that serves clients locally and globally in defense, aerospace, AI and machine learning, analytics, ISR, cybersecurity, information technology, professional services, and high-tech manufacturing. Founded in 1995, the Borenstein Group has helped hundreds of startups, early-stage, growing, and mature companies, maximize their brand promise and equity. Visit BorensteinGroup.com for more information.
Mr. Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 7033858178
gal@borensteingroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn