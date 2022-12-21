PSS International Removals Warns People to Be Prepared as Peak Season for Shipping to Australia and New Zealand Approaches

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

PSS International Removals, a Croydon, UK-based international removals company, wants to warn the public that the peak season is approaching for people who are moving or shipping to Australia and New Zealand, which typically occurs after Christmas or January.

Furthermore, this coming 2023, it seems that the demand for shipping and moving services to those two countries are likely to be even greater than before because both New Zealand and Australia are currently recruiting more skilled migrants in their effort to help boost their economy and fill job vacancies after the Covid pandemic. In addition, people need to be aware of the strict customs and biosecurity rules they currently have in Australia and New Zealand, and there are certain items that are strictly prohibited from importing or shipping. Fortunately, they provide help with customs clearance. And they have a free online international shipping calculator that customers can use to estimate the cost of shipping their household goods and personal effects.

Some of the most popular cities and towns that they provide services for shipping from the UK to Australia are Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sydney, Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Wollongong, Perth, Cairns, Darwin, and Alice Springs. And with regards to shipping from the UK to New Zealand, some of the cities and towns they often ship to are Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin, Rotorua, Hamilton, Tauranga, Nelson, Napier, Palmerston North, Hastings, and Palmerston South.

Whether moving to New Zealand or Australia, customers will just need to follow a few simple steps when using PSS for their move. The first step is for them to request an online quote in 60 seconds or they can schedule a free home survey. The second step is for customers to ask their questions and their dedicated account manager will provide the answers. This will allow PSS to custom-fit the moving and shipping service that they will provide to the specific needs of the customer. In step three, customers can choose the professional packing or self-packing service. And in the last step, PSS will help with customs clearance and then deliver the belongings and household items to the customer’s new home.

There are a number of factors that differentiate PSS International Removals from similar providers in the UK. These include their: free home or video survey; being a family-run and independent business with over 40 years of experience; membership with the BAR Overseas Group; membership with the FIDI Global Alliance (Worldwide Moving Association); protection by the BAR Advance Payment Guarantee Scheme; and FAIM accreditation, which means they comply with the Removal Quality Assurance Standard.

Launched in 1982 as a personal shipping services company in the UK, PSS International Removals is a family operated business. They provide their services to both expats and migrants who want to move from the UK to other countries. They also offer an overseas shipping service to ensure that their clients’ move to another country will be easy, hassle-free, and convenient. They are always committed to providing a complete organisation for the move, including providing assistance with the necessary documents and customs clearance.

They want to point out with pride that they continue to receive highly positive reviews from clients. For instance, on Trustpilot, in a recent five star review, Ian Laing said, “PSS were excellent and very good value for money. We moved from the UK to New Zealand in October 2022. They packed for us, completed the inventory and ensured all NZ immigration and biosecurity forms were completed correctly. Our shipment left the UK on 3 August and was ready for delivery at our NZ home on 25 November with no issues at NZ customs. This was as predicted by PSS who were excellent at keeping us informed of progress and gave a link so we could see where the container was and its estimated arrival date at Auckland. Their agents in NZ, NZ Van Lines, were very good delivering when we requested. Everything arrived intact, was unpacked and packing was arranged to be removed. Thank you very much.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the services for international removals and shipping to New Zealand and Australia that are offered by PSS International Removals can check out their website or contact them by phone or email. They are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about PSS International Removals, contact the company here:



PSS International Removals

Liam Witham

02086867733

info@pssremovals.com

PSS International Removals

Unit 6, Mill Lane Trading Estate,

Mill Lane,

Croydon,

CR9 4PS

Liam Witham