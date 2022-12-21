- Docket Number:
FDA-2022-D-3054
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Office of Regulatory Policy
This template is intended for interventional clinical trials of drugs, vaccines, and drug/device combinations intended to be registered as drugs. The template is suitable for all phases of clinical research and all therapeutic areas. Existing ICH Guidelines and ISO 14155 were considered in its development. The template is designed to enable modification suitable for the particular trial. Refer to the sections below for additional details and conventions related to flexibility.
docket number: FDA-2022-D-3054.