PHILIPPINES, December 21 - Press Release
December 21, 2022

SEN NANCY BINAY STATEMENT
on President Marcos' veto of the proviso, "in no case shall the appropriations be utilized to change the tourism campaign slogan" under DOT's Branding Campaign Program

We respect the President's power and prerogative to veto.

Having been sidelined by the pandemic, we recognize the need to kickstart the tourism industry and push our persuasive power to sell the Philippines.

We appreciate the promotions initiative of the DOT, but rebranding and marketing can be very costly considering that the DOT would be spending in millions of US dollars by just changing the slogan, not to mention the printing of marketing collaterals, global quad-media advertising placements, international and local sponsorships, travel and trade shows, and other below-the-line campaigns.

It is our commitment to equip the DOT with the necessary marketing tools, and provide essential funds to support its programs. But given the country's financial challenges, changing to a new slogan at this time may not be a compelling argument. As much as possible, we don't want potential tourists to be confused with constantly changing messages every time they watch our new ads on television and social media.

We still hope that the DOT considers deferring its plan to 'rebrand' and replace the 'It's More Fun in the Philippines!' campaign.

