Governor Phil Scott Appoints 52 to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 52 individuals to State boards and commissions in November and the first half of December.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor over the last six weeks are listed below:

Clinical Utilization Review Board             

  • Colleen Horan, Montpelier

Travel Information Council        

  • Elizabeth Kennett, Rochester
  • Francis Heald, Rutland
  • John LaBarge, South Hero

Passenger Tramway Board

  • Scott Reeves, Stowe
  • Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon
  • Mike Tarricone, Shelburne
  • Tom Buchanan   Londonderry

State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health

  • Alexis McGuiness, Norwich

Vermont Milk Commission

  • Fitzroy Beckford, Burlington

Criminal Justice Council

Elevator Safety Review Board

  • Brian Marchegiani, Halifax

Vermont Community Development Board          

  • Gabriel Lajeunesse, Montpelier
  • John Kascenska, East Burke

Vermont Commission on Women

  • Annette Mackin, St. Albans

Artificial Intelligence Council

  • Philip Susmann, Northfield

Advisory Panel on Special Education

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Vermont Immunization Advisory Council            

  • Christine Payne, Peacham
  • Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury
  • Ashley Miller, Norwich
  • Christine Yates, Morrisville

Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board

Glastenbury Supervisor

  • Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury

Somerset Supervisor

  • Rickey L. Harrington, Shaftsbury

Buel's Gore Supervisor

  • Jacob Perkinson , Burlington

Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision        

  • Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury

Vermont Milk Commission         

  • Mark Magnan, Enosburg
  • Randi Muzumdar, Libertyville, IL
  • Harold Howrigan, Sheldon
  • Paul Doton, Woodstock

Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities          

Community High School of Vermont

  • Stuart Recicar, Colchester
  • Joan Lenes, Shelburne
  • Sarah Flynn, Williston
  • Grace Sweet, Waterbury Center
  • Heather Weinstein, Montpelier

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council  

  • Alan Cook, Northfield
  • Adrianne Schulz, Randolph

Board of Professional Engineering

  • Gary Dillon, Waterbury
  • Jason Booth, St. Albans
  • Claus Bartenstein, Rutland

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

State Board of Education

  • Richard Werner, East Dover

State Board of Dental Examiners

  • Robert Ruhl, Wilmington
  • William Koch, Barre
  • Lucille Kelly, South Hero

Vermont State Housing Authority

  • Linda Joy Sullivan, Dorset
  • Jo Ann Troiano, Montpelier

Vermont Real Estate Commission

  • Samantha Lefebvre, Orange

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel

  • Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon

Windham County Assistant Judge

  • Carolyn Partridge, Windham

 

