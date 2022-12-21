Governor Phil Scott Appoints 52 to State Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 52 individuals to State boards and commissions in November and the first half of December.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor over the last six weeks are listed below:

Clinical Utilization Review Board

Colleen Horan, Montpelier

Travel Information Council

Elizabeth Kennett, Rochester

Francis Heald, Rutland

John LaBarge, South Hero

Passenger Tramway Board

Scott Reeves, Stowe

Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon

Mike Tarricone, Shelburne

Tom Buchanan Londonderry

State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health

Alexis McGuiness, Norwich

Vermont Milk Commission

Fitzroy Beckford, Burlington

Criminal Justice Council

Elevator Safety Review Board

Brian Marchegiani, Halifax

Vermont Community Development Board

Gabriel Lajeunesse, Montpelier

John Kascenska, East Burke

Vermont Commission on Women

Annette Mackin, St. Albans

Artificial Intelligence Council

Philip Susmann, Northfield

Advisory Panel on Special Education

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Vermont Immunization Advisory Council

Christine Payne, Peacham

Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury

Ashley Miller, Norwich

Christine Yates, Morrisville

Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board

Glastenbury Supervisor

Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury

Somerset Supervisor

Rickey L. Harrington, Shaftsbury

Buel's Gore Supervisor

Jacob Perkinson , Burlington

Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision

Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury

Vermont Milk Commission

Mark Magnan, Enosburg

Randi Muzumdar, Libertyville, IL

Harold Howrigan, Sheldon

Paul Doton, Woodstock

Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities

Community High School of Vermont

Stuart Recicar, Colchester

Joan Lenes, Shelburne

Sarah Flynn, Williston

Grace Sweet, Waterbury Center

Heather Weinstein, Montpelier

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council

Alan Cook, Northfield

Adrianne Schulz, Randolph

Board of Professional Engineering

Gary Dillon, Waterbury

Jason Booth, St. Albans

Claus Bartenstein, Rutland

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

State Board of Education

Richard Werner, East Dover

State Board of Dental Examiners

Robert Ruhl, Wilmington

William Koch, Barre

Lucille Kelly, South Hero

Vermont State Housing Authority

Linda Joy Sullivan, Dorset

Jo Ann Troiano, Montpelier

Vermont Real Estate Commission

Samantha Lefebvre, Orange

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel

Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon

Windham County Assistant Judge