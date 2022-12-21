Governor Phil Scott Appoints 52 to State Boards and Commissions
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 52 individuals to State boards and commissions in November and the first half of December.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor over the last six weeks are listed below:
Clinical Utilization Review Board
- Colleen Horan, Montpelier
Travel Information Council
- Elizabeth Kennett, Rochester
- Francis Heald, Rutland
- John LaBarge, South Hero
Passenger Tramway Board
- Scott Reeves, Stowe
- Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon
- Mike Tarricone, Shelburne
- Tom Buchanan Londonderry
State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health
- Alexis McGuiness, Norwich
Vermont Milk Commission
- Fitzroy Beckford, Burlington
Criminal Justice Council
Elevator Safety Review Board
- Brian Marchegiani, Halifax
Vermont Community Development Board
- Gabriel Lajeunesse, Montpelier
- John Kascenska, East Burke
Vermont Commission on Women
- Annette Mackin, St. Albans
Artificial Intelligence Council
- Philip Susmann, Northfield
Advisory Panel on Special Education
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
Vermont Immunization Advisory Council
- Christine Payne, Peacham
- Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury
- Ashley Miller, Norwich
- Christine Yates, Morrisville
Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board
Glastenbury Supervisor
- Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury
Somerset Supervisor
- Rickey L. Harrington, Shaftsbury
Buel's Gore Supervisor
- Jacob Perkinson , Burlington
Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision
- Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury
Vermont Milk Commission
- Mark Magnan, Enosburg
- Randi Muzumdar, Libertyville, IL
- Harold Howrigan, Sheldon
- Paul Doton, Woodstock
Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities
Community High School of Vermont
- Stuart Recicar, Colchester
- Joan Lenes, Shelburne
- Sarah Flynn, Williston
- Grace Sweet, Waterbury Center
- Heather Weinstein, Montpelier
Governor's Veterans Advisory Council
- Alan Cook, Northfield
- Adrianne Schulz, Randolph
Board of Professional Engineering
- Gary Dillon, Waterbury
- Jason Booth, St. Albans
- Claus Bartenstein, Rutland
Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees
State Board of Education
- Richard Werner, East Dover
State Board of Dental Examiners
- Robert Ruhl, Wilmington
- William Koch, Barre
- Lucille Kelly, South Hero
Vermont State Housing Authority
- Linda Joy Sullivan, Dorset
- Jo Ann Troiano, Montpelier
Vermont Real Estate Commission
- Samantha Lefebvre, Orange
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel
- Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon
Windham County Assistant Judge
- Carolyn Partridge, Windham