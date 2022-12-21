iDenfy Featured in G2's Winter Report as the Leading Identity Verification Software

iDenfy's full-stack ID verification solution was recognized by the review platform.

/EIN News/ -- KAUNAS, Lithuania, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDenfy, the fraud prevention startup best known for its full-stack ID verification solution, has been recognized by G2, the global review platform. This week, G2 announced its Winter report, where iDenfy scored first place for being the leader in identity verification.

G2 scores its vendors based on community feedback and information collected from social networks or online sources. Currently, the popular platform has nearly 2 million genuine product reviews. This is the first time iDenfy was featured by G2, reaching this massive milestone within a short time.

Since joining the platform in September, iDenfy has landed the number one spot in G2's Winter report in multiple categories, including Easiest Admin, Best Usability, and Easiest To Use. G2 measured the results based on three criteria levels: Usability, Relationship, and Implementation. That led iDenfy to win first place in other areas, such as Best Relationship, Easiest To Do Business With, and Most Implementable.

With a rating of 4.9 out of 5, the new G2 IDV industry leader has collected 50+ user reviews. iDenfy's software suits various sectors that look for automated compliance and customer onboarding solutions, including fintech, online gaming, blockchain, and e-commerce. Despite the increasing reviews from different industry experts, the competition level aligns with the high ID verification market demand. Currently, G2 has 192 listings in the Identity Verification category available.

"Collecting partners' feedback has become a valuable practice for further company improvement," said iDenfy's Co-Founder and CEO, Domantas Ciulde. "Our team is honored to read honest comments from our partners who share ideas based on actual experiences. Some of them have been using our solutions for years. We've utilized this platform as an alternative communication channel to discuss customization options and respond to new feature requests."

G2 names its peer-to-peer site as the market's most trustworthy feedback platform. To leave a review, users must verify their business email first, then describe the pros and cons of the software they use. Before the comment is live, G2 approves the review, which allows it to filter illegitimate and copied reviews.

The reviews on G2 show iDenfy's successful long-term partnerships. "Many organizations, including the Bank of Lithuania, trust iDenfy, which is critical when evaluating the trustworthiness of a partner with whom we work," wrote VIAINVEST's platform lead, Aleksandrs Puzdrans, when describing iDenfy. "The important thing we learned about iDenfy is that they offer an all-in-one solution for identification and screening," added Puzdrans.

Last month, iDenfy expanded its collection by launching an Address Verification software to reduce user friction. The new service responds to increasing Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations requiring more robust tools to ensure KYC and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes by verifying customers' identity and address information.

