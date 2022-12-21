LiveCanvas: the Zero-bloat Page Builder for WordPress to Create Faster Webpages That Achieve Better SEO Results

/EIN News/ -- Bali, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCanvas is a page builder aimed specifically at those who want to build great websites without getting too far from the HTML code, but reducing fatigue.

Engineered for performance and trusted by over 13966 Sites, LiveCanvas helps you achieve fine-grain control and edge-to-edge precision throughout your entire WordPress project, handling both particular pages and dynamic templates.

Tim Bowerbank, an App Developer at Pendigital Limited UK, says after leaving WordPress “a few years back for static site generators” that “LiveCanvas has made me explore WordPress again.”

Striving to make code simple, the all-in-one website builder comes with various high-performance features that enable you to build a professional WordPress website that can boost your SEO results and increase the amount of traffic and exposure on your page.

The idea behind LiveCanvas is to minimise bloat, saving plain HTML inside the post_content field. This results in zero customer lock-in and no need for caching plugins to load your homepage at blazing speeds.

André Wunsch, a Web Designer in Berlin, Germany, celebrates LiveCanvas and states that after trying “various PageBuilders” compared to the speed and accessibility provided by LiveCanvas, he thought “they were always a bit inflexible and a bit overloaded.”

Start From Readymade elements and speed up your work

LiveCanvas comes with a built-in collection of readymade pages, sections, and blocks that you can use to start your WordPress website, which are solid, fully responsive, and battle-tested on several different devices, as well as being coded in clean, SEO-friendly HTML5 code that leverages the Bootstrap framework at its best.

Thanks to the built-in SASS support, these flexible elements dynamically adapt to your design system, helping you achieve a coherent visual language with a central point of control.

LiveCanvas also has a powerful code editor in their WordPress page builder where you can hand re-edit all the generated HTML code.

Top Features

LiveCanvas has several unique features that make it a professional WordPress website builder :

It is a complete ecosystem developed with performance in mind – it helps you build extremely DRY , Zero-Bloat, SEO-friendly

It makes it easy to reach fantastic PageSpeed results.

– it helps you build extremely It makes it easy to reach fantastic PageSpeed results. 100% Frontend based – Build your website while seeing the end result constantly, simulating all the screen sizes. Directly edit media, like text and images, just by point and click.

– Build your website while seeing the end result constantly, simulating all the screen sizes. Directly edit media, like text and images, just by point and click. Refine and edit HTML – all the generated code can always be re-edited and customised, live.

– all the generated code can always be re-edited and customised, live. No set boundaries : you can “steal” all the HTML and CSS code samples you can find on the Web and give it a try inside LiveCanvas.

: you can “steal” all the HTML and CSS code samples you can find on the Web and give it a try inside LiveCanvas. Supports WordPress Dynamic Templating – Fully administrate WordPress dynamic templates with fine-grain precision and edge-to-edge control.

– Fully administrate WordPress dynamic templates with fine-grain precision and edge-to-edge control. No vendor lock-in: Export as static HTML – You can instantly export pages created with LiveCanvas to static, independent .html files.

– You can instantly export pages created with LiveCanvas to static, independent .html files. Integrates with extra WordPress plugins via shortcodes

via shortcodes Works along Gutenberg – The LiveCanvas editor can be selectively enabled on some pages/posts/custom post types – leaving the work to Gutenberg, or the Classic editor, where it’s not enabled.

Kemal Esensoy, a Web Designer at wunderlandmedia.com, Germany, applauds LiveCanvas’ list of features, remarking that he “thought oxygen builder would be the best choice to swap with custom theme development” but found he was “wrong” and that “the work put into the product is worth much more than that lifetime license price.”

More information

To find out more about LiveCanvas and how they can help you efficiently build your WordPress website, please visit their website at https://livecanvas.com/.

