Two Renowned Security Experts Join CloudBolt’s Board of Directors

Prevalent CEO & President Kevin Hickey and COO & CSO Brad Hibbert bring decades of security, compliance and governance expertise and experience to protect cloud customers

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the leader in automating, optimizing and governing hybrid cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, today announced the addition of Kevin Hickey and Brad Hibbert to CloudBolt’s board of directors. The two are leading experts in cybersecurity, compliance and governance. Both currently serve in leadership roles at Prevalent , a SaaS platform that eliminates third-party security and compliance risk.



These additions couldn’t come at a better time. CloudBolt’s latest Industry Insights study surveyed 350 IT leaders from large enterprises around the world. The results were disconcerting at best – over two-thirds of companies described their cloud security skill sets as only 'somewhat mature,' and 72% admitted their companies went multi-cloud without properly understanding the skills, maturity curve, and complexities of making it all work securely.

Hickey and Hibbert bring decades of experience to the CloudBolt board and their involvement will ensure CloudBolt’s security and governance capabilities continue to rapidly evolve for customers.

Kevin Hickey is the President and CEO of Prevalent. He joined the company from BeyondTrust, where he served as President and CEO and led a successful turnaround that doubled revenue. Kevin joined BeyondTrust by way of the company’s acquisition of eEye Digital Security, where he served as CEO and Chairman. Under Kevin’s leadership, eEye experienced significant growth and launched several market-first security solutions.

"I welcome the opportunity to contribute to CloudBolt's growth and reputation as a trailblazer in the new multi-cloud era,” said Hickey. “As enterprises increasingly adopt a multi-cloud, multi-tool approach and partner with more third-party vendors, tackling new security challenges requires creative, cost-efficient solutions that evolve and adapt ahead of future threats. I’m thrilled to be a part of that important endeavor with CloudBolt.”

Brad Hibbert is the COO and CSO of Prevalent. He also came to Prevalent from BeyondTrust, where he served as COO and CSO for solutions strategy, product management, development, services and support. He also joined BeyondTrust via the company’s acquisition of eEye Digital Security, where he helped launch several market firsts, including vulnerability management solutions for cloud, mobile and virtualization technologies.

“Hybrid cloud/multi-cloud has made it exponentially harder for enterprises to manage expanding threat surfaces and apply proper governance mechanisms,” Hibbert said. “Zombie VMs, unsecured workloads, shadow IT – they all expose companies to very real risks, while also wasting precious cloud budgets unnecessarily. CloudBolt is a visionary company that’s addressing and solving these problems through automation, interoperability, visibility and simplicity.”

“Kevin and Brad’s experience is helping us to further bolster protections within our framework of offerings and provide more value to our customers,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. “Our research shows that most companies moved to the cloud without fully understanding the complications it would bring to security and governance. Brad and Kevin will help us better understand that lens and provide guidance as to how we can ensure our offerings provide ever-evolving protection and controls as we continue to scale.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt helps companies automate easily, optimize continuously, and govern at scale in hybrid and multi-cloud, multi-tool environments. Pulling together islands of automation, our framework helps unify disparate capabilities for DevOps, ITOps, FinOps, and SecOps. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .