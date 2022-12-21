Perdido Beach Resort chooses Optii as its housekeeping management platform

Perdido Beach Resort partners with Optii to optimize housekeeping and hotel operations

Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that Perdido Beach Resort has chosen Optii as its housekeeping management platform.

Perdido Beach Resort has partnered with Optii to improve visibility across its housekeeping teams. The hotel is rolling out the full premium solution with Optii Housekeeping, Service, Chat, and Preventative Maintenance across its property. Based in Orange Beach, Alabama, Perdido Beach Resort has a total of 338 rooms.

Optii Housekeeping, Service, Chat, and Preventative Maintenance enables Perdido Beach Resort to centralize hotel operations and offers full visibility over team performance. Through intelligent AI it will map room attendant routes and cleaning sequences to reduce turnaround times and help improve the guest experience.

Optii Preventative Maintenance enables hoteliers to track assets by their usage and repair frequency as well as team productivity. The hotel is better able to understand team productivity through Optii's in-depth reporting and analysis. Perdido Beach Resort also benefits from Optii Service which allows managers to see where staff is at all times and provides real-time insights into the hotel's operations.

Karl Groux, General Manager, Perdido Beach Resort, said: "We selected Optii because its intelligent technology provides real-time insights into our hotel's operations which is helpful for managing team productivity and finding ways to become more efficient. Optii also enables us to streamline communication between various departments which is vital for a property of our size."

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: "Housekeeping is often the largest department within any hotel so it's important hoteliers like Perdido Beach Resort have the tools they need to improve their hotel operations. We are proud to be able to support hoteliers in delivering an enhanced guest experience while improving productivity."

