Crypto Project Metacade Smashes Through Its Beta Sale and Raises $1.12M in 3 Weeks

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacade, a brand-new GameFi project that aims to become the biggest platform of its kind, has smashed its first fundraising objective and attracted $1.12 million worth of funding in just three weeks.

After launching at $0.008 per token, the Beta phase for MCADE rapidly sold out, with the price now at $0.01 per token, a 25% increase.

The presale will end with each token being valued at $0.02, providing a 2x return for those who missed out on the Beta stage.

You can purchase MCADE tokens directly from metacade.co.

Metacade is building a comprehensive platform to become a central hub for the Web3 gaming community. The project offers extensive crypto-earning opportunities and hands the power back to players to influence the future of the GameFi sector.

After selling 140,000,000 MCADE tokens in less than a month, Metacade has reached a major milestone. Head of Product, Russell Bennet, said:

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has participated so far. Our goal has always been for the community to fully crowdfund the project, rather than typical investment companies, so the speed we sold out of the beta phase has been really exciting for us."

Metacade harnesses the power of Web3 to take blockchain gaming to the next level. The project goes beyond play-to-earn and offers a place to discover what games are trending, view leaderboards, publish game reviews, and access the hottest and most advanced GameFi alpha.

Metacade isn’t out to just improve the existing P2E and metaverse worlds but also to foster the future of this space. The project's hallmark feature is Metagrants, a source of funding awarded to game developers to bring new games to the Metacade. The Metacade community will vote on which projects get funded to turn the collective vision into a reality on the platform. The first game developed using the first Metagrant will be launched in 2024.

By the end of 2024, the project intends to transform into a DAO, handing over key roles and responsibilities to the Metacade community and achieving a fully community-staffed business. It looks to achieve this by deploying Play2Earn, Create2Earn, and Work2Earn functionalities with each of these initiatives giving a little more control of the project over to the community in the coming years.

Reflecting on the plans, Russell added:

"We want to build a place for players to learn together and collectively contribute to the growth of blockchain gaming, whether in terms of knowledge-sharing or supporting builders directly. Decentralization is important for the future of the internet, and we want to give everyone the opportunity to have a stake in this future."

Metacade will also support users who want to kickstart a career in Web3. The platform will host a jobs board from 2024 onwards and offer exclusive beta testing roles. In addition, users will be given early access to brand-new blockchain games, provide feedback to the development teams, and earn MCADE tokens while helping to prepare these new titles for launch.

To ensure investor confidence, $MCADE has been audited by leading blockchain auditing firm CertiK, a security-focused platform that analyzes and monitors blockchain protocols and DeFi projects. Verification and approval from CertiK mean that the code behind Metacade is highly secure and has been scrutinized for any weak spots.

For now, Metacade is just getting started on its journey. However, even during bearish market conditions, the platform attracted well over seven figures worth of investment, signalling investor confidence in the long-term potential.

1,400,000,000 MCADE tokens will be released over the course of the presale, amounting to 70% of the total supply. The price will rise incrementally from $0.01 to $0.02, giving early adopters a rare opportunity to make a 2x return during the bear market.

To buy MCADE, visit Metacade.co and join the presale now.

About GameFi

GameFi, one of the most talked about and promising sectors of Web3, creates a virtual gaming ecosystem that relies on the use of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain technology. At the core of the GameFi ecosystem is the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model. Unlike the traditional pay-to-play model, P2E allows gamers to earn financial rewards by participating in challenges and tasks.

About Metacade

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3, and connect with the wider gaming community.

Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO. After all, Metacade wants you to have a hand in shaping the GameFi world of tomorrow.

Links

Russell Bennet Head of Product Metacade pr-at-metacade.co