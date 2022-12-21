Submit Release
A.G. Sinko's vibrantly illustrated children's book shows magic of friendship even among fire breathing creatures

Draconic Adventures Continue in "Blossom and Her Friends"

UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.G. Sinko's "Blossom and the Dragon" series continues with its second installment, "Blossom and Her Friends," which carries on where the first book left off. After Blossom encounters a dragon, which results in a confrontation between fearful villagers and the fire-breathing creature, prejudices and fears are challenged. In the sequel, readers will see what happens when many new dragons emerge.

Blossom, Dragon and Christopher go to a different town and encounter many new dragons. The story takes the themes and messages of the first book further. Readers will see how people's (and dragons') fears and prejudices affect their decisions and how this can be challenged by the power of friendship and trust. Sinko shows that differences can be overcome, even the conflicts between humans and dragons. This vibrantly illustrated children's picture book is meant for young readers level four and up. It makes for a perfect bedtime story for parents to read to their little ones.

With this book series, Ms. Sinko can explore themes and convey invaluable life lessons in an entertaining and engaging way, providing young readers with a tale set in a fantasy setting that will inspire their imaginations.

About the Author
When A. G. Sinko is not writing, she is working with students with disabilities in New York. She has been interviewed by Dr. Angela on the Daily Spark.

