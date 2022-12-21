EZ Rankings launches a Complete Digital Marketing Package with assured Returns

EZ Ranking is stepping into 2023 with its most advanced Marketing Strategy for helping businesses meet their online marketing goals.

UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Ranking has recently launched a new Digital Marketing and Promotion Package designed specifically as per the current online marketing requirement. This package involves the following three categories which serve different promotional budgets:

The starter package consists of 30 Keyword targeting, and 100 Search Term Tracking and offers 25% traffic growth quarterly. The middle range with a slight increase in price is the Booster package which offers 50 keyword targeting, 200 Search term tracking, and 300% Traffic improvement quarterly. Businesses with high marketing requirements can opt for the Premium Package with up to 100 keyword targeting, 250 search term tracking, and 40% traffic improvement quarterly.

"I'm very glad that we are stepping into 2023 with an advanced Digital Marketing Package at EZ Rankings, With the serge of demand in Paid Ads and Social Media Presence required by almost every brand going online, we decided to rework the digital marketing packages that primarily addresses four key elements: i.e. Search Engine Optimization for Organic Reach. Social Media Creatives, Engagement & Ads for better visibility, targeted niche, concentrated targeting & trust building. Paid ads for season-based targeting, instant results & visibility, and last but not the least, Email Marketing for timely touch base. Moreover, the objective is to ensure that our clients can benefit from the guaranteed ROI that comes with all our Digital plans." said Ms. Mansi Rana- Managing Director of EZ Rankings "Nowadays, Digital presence is not just limited to landing on Page 1 of SERP's but to constantly work on Trust Building factors alongside." Adding to the statement she said, “Paid Ads play a crucial role in ensuring that the brand is available across different platforms while Social media helps in establishing a trust-building factor."

The company uses cutting-edge methods and techniques to create effective, efficient & Result Oriented Digital Marketing Packages. In addition, the experts at EZ Rankings use advanced Digital Strategies to generate Guaranteed ROI.

The old-school method for Digital Marketing starts with choosing a plan, selecting the keywords, having a watch over the work progress, tracking work, and sharing everything via monthly reports. Whereas our evolved Marketing Mantra involves 6 steps plan which gets customized as per every business's needs, goals & time-based targets of each, and every business.

The new 2023 marketing plan involves:

1. Understanding Goals

2. Filter audiences, target market, locations

3. Customize strategies and plans

4. Work in progress

5. Track work

6. System based reporting

