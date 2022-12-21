Submit Release
Magna Morphing Surfaces Technology Offers New Possibilities in Automotive Design

  • Technology extends beyond what is currently possible with traditional active aerodynamic systems
  • Seamlessly combines shape changing components with aerodynamic elements enhancing design and function
  • Advanced solution utilizing thermoplastic materials contributes to increased battery range and efficiency

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its expertise in producing millions of active aerodynamic systems for automakers, today Magna introduces Morphing Surfaces, the next generation vehicle exterior solutions that further increases efficiency while enhancing design. Enabling advanced aero and cooling performance, the technology can seamlessly integrate shape-changing body components into advanced vehicle exteriors.

Morphing Surfaces technology is a paradigm shift beyond today’s active shutters, panels and grilles. It employs active ‘bendable’ surfaces that can be designed to visually blend into a vehicle’s body while opening or closing to optimize cooling, venting or aerodynamics when required. This creates more possibilities for vehicle designers to balance aesthetics and aero performance in future vehicles.

Morphing Surfaces offers a compelling opportunity to reduce drag on all vehicles, especially electric. For example, depending on the vehicle, a typical application could achieve up to a 10% reduction in drag resulting in up to a 5% range extension in electric vehicles without foregoing the sleek, clean designs prized by modern automotive designers and customers.

“Morphing Surfaces exemplifies the way Magna looks beyond today’s offerings and imagines what is possible around future vehicle designs,” said Grahame Burrow, Global President of Magna Exteriors. “Magna is uniquely positioned to turn this vision into reality thanks to our extensive experience developing a suite of aerodynamic solutions and our systems approach to integration of advanced technology into vehicles.”

Morphing Surfaces reflects a breadth of expertise that includes mechatronics and advanced thermoplastics knowledge enabling the development of sophisticated products that meet stringent automotive specifications.

Morphing can go in numerous directions, directions Magna is still exploring, and their goal does not just stop at aerodynamics. This technology can go further.

Morphing Surfaces will make its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2023.

Morphing Surfaces, Active Aerodynamics, Body Design, Vehicle Design, Fuel Economy

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905-726-7035

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA
We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 170,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 345 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mirrors & lighting, mechatronics and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

MAGNA MORPHING SURFACES TECHNOLOGY OFFERS NEW POSSIBILITIES IN AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN

Magna Morphing Surfaces technology seamlessly integrates active aerodynamic components into vehicle body.

