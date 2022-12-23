Submit Release
Ivacy VPN Christmas Deal is Live, Offering 2 TB Storage and Sticky Password Manager at 90% Off

Ivacy VPN offers a Holiday Special for Christmas 2022; users can secure their activities online how they are meant to.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivacy VPN is bringing yet another VPN deal for the people this Christmas. With Ivacy VPN’s Christmas VPN Deal, users can acquire the 5-year VPN plan at a whopping 90% discount. The plan also offers massive 2 TB storage and a Sticky Password Manager.

Ivacy VPN’s Christmas VPN Deal is a one-stop solution for all security and privacy needs online. Not only does it help users privately access the web but it offers a plethora of additional features that make the experience enjoyable.
Some of the most prominent features offered by Ivacy VPN include a network of over 5700+ VPN servers spread across 100+ locations, an Internet Kill Switch, military-grade encryption, a no-logs policy, split tunneling, and a lot more.
No matter which plan users subscribe to, they can be sure to enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. And if users are unsatisfied with Ivacy VPN’s service, they can claim a full refund, no questions asked.

And keeping in view the upcoming Christmas 2022 holidays, Ivacy VPN is slashing its prices on the 5-year plan. For merely $1 per month, users can access a secure and private environment for 5 years.

About Ivacy VPN
Ivacy VPN is an industry-leading VPN service focused on creating a safer and more private environment for internet users. The VPN service offers access to a state-of-the-art VPN infrastructure. Ivacy VPN is also a recipient of numerous awards, including the Fastest VPN Award.

