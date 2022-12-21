Tree Nuts Market Price, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2022-2027
Tree Nuts Market To Be Driven By The Rising Application Of Food Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tree Nuts Market Trends, Price, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tree nuts market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 1%
Tree nuts are majorly consumed as whole foods, and as ingredients in various foods. In this regard, the thriving food industry owing to the increasing population and rising standards of living are likely to drive the market. In addition to this, the increasing awareness about the remarkable heath benefits offered by the product is likely to be a major propelling factor in the forecast period.
Moreover, the increasing application of tree nuts such as cashews and almonds in the preparation of curries and desserts is anticipated to provide impetus to the market. Geographically, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rising population in India and China. Hence, the increasing consumption of food in the region is anticipated to boost the market growth.
Tree Nuts Industry Definition and Major Segments
Tree nut is defined as an edible dried fruit or seed of woody plants which can be consumed in both raw and processed forms. Tree nut is a good source of dietary fibre, unsaturated fats, and essential vitamins and minerals. Moreover, tree nuts consist of high quantity of triacylglycerols, but differ significantly on the basis of their lipid class and composition of fatty acids.
On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into:
Almonds
Pistachios
Walnuts
Cashews
Others
The regional markets for tree nuts include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Tree Nuts Market Trends
The key trends in the tree nuts market include the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders due to improper nutrition. In this regard, the high nutritional value of cashews, and walnuts, among others, are providing impetus to the market growth. Meanwhile, the rising demand for almonds for ayurvedic and nutraceutical preparations is likely to be another key trend in the market.
Moreover, the growing expansion of the e-commerce industry, coupled with the changing preference of consumers towards online purchasing of food items, is anticipated to accelerate the demand for products that contain tree nuts in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the benefits of raw consumption of tree nuts is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut Co., Olam International Ltd., and Select Harvests Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
