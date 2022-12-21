Global Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Growth Trajectory

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2022”, the supermarkets and hypermarkets market is predicted to reach a value of $3.11 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The supermarkets and hypermarkets market is expected to grow to $3.96 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This is expected to drive the market going forward.

Key Trends In The Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are increasingly using blockchain technology to track product details such as source, manufacturing location, transportation modes. Blockchain technology can be described as a data structure that holds transactional records and ensures security, transparency, and decentralization. Due to rising awareness about healthy eating, shoppers are actively looking for the origin and methods of food production to understand the entire food supply chain. Food quality. Blockchain technology enables users to access labelling information on smartphones, giving the user in-depth tracking of data that ensures food quality. For instance, in September 2019, Walmart launched the Walmart Food Traceability initiative that allows users to trace fresh, leafy produce from farm to table in real-time using the IBM Food Trust Network.

Overview Of The Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market

The supermarket and hypermarket market consists of sales of all sorts of goods and some services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing of fresh, frozen, and canned foods and dry goods, such as tea, coffee, spices, sugar, and flour, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, and fresh and prepared meats, fish, and poultry to ultimate users. They also have non-food items in their portfolio. They typically operate on the self-service principle.

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets

• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

• By Application: Consumer Electronics, Furniture, Food and Beverage, Toy And Stationery, Personal Care, Cosmetic, Home Textile, Dress, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global supermarkets and hypermarkets market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Kroger Co, Aldi, Schwarz Unternehmenstreuhand KG, Rewe Group, Albertsons Companies Inc, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, Tesco PLC, Carrefour SA

