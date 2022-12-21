Latin America Pet Insurance Market Size, Growth, Trends, Report 2023-2028
With Increased Pet Humanization, Latin America Pet Insurance Market Is Expected To Witness A Positive Growth Trajectory During 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Seguros de Mascotas en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un estudio en profundidad de los factores que configuran positivamente las perspectivas del mercado y examina los aspectos basados en cobertura de la póliza, tipo de animal, canal de venta, y las regiones clave.
El informe analiza además las limitaciones y la rivalidad que plantea el mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con el análisis SWOT. Además, se observa el mercado en términos de tendencias últimas y futuras y su impacto en el algoritmo. El estudio se encarga de la investigación en profundidad, que abarca los indicadores de precios y los actores del mercado, demostrando los impactos en la dinámica y el panorama del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Pet Insurance Market 2023-2028’ , offers an in-depth survey of the factors positively shaping the market outlook and examines the aspects based on policy coverage, animal type, sales channel, and key regions. The report further analyses the limitations and rivalry posed in the market, based on Porter’s Five Forces models, along with SWOT analysis. Furthermore, the market is observed in terms of latest and future trends and their impact on the algorithm. The study is responsible for the in-depth research, encompassing the price indicators and market players, by demonstrating the impacts on market dynamics and landscape.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 4,80%
El mercado de seguros para mascotas en América Latina está experimentando una adopción masiva debido al creciente número de adopciones de mascotas y a la creciente concienciación entre los propietarios de mascotas sobre los beneficios de las pólizas de seguros. En los últimos años, algunos países latinoamericanos, como Argentina y Brasil, están experimentando un aumento en el número de adopciones de mascotas. Esta adopción masiva ha demostrado el crecimiento del mercado en 2022 con un valor de 272 millones de dólares.
La región también está siendo testigo del aumento del número de hospitales veterinarios que pueden suponer un coste enorme para los propietarios cuando tratan a sus mascotas. En este caso, un mejor seguro para mascotas puede ahorrar miles de dólares y también ayuda a ahorrar algunas cantidades más al comprar equipos médicos o medicamentos. Además, podría haber una mayor demanda de cobertura de seguro para mascotas porque los gastos de tratamiento de los propietarios de mascotas podrían aumentar.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Pet owners usually obtain pet insurance to pay for veterinarian care for pets when necessary. The cost of medical care for disease or injury, pet death, and theft are all covered by pet insurance policies. Furthermore, this insurance enables the owner to afford pricey veterinarian treatments, procedures, and medications as veterinary services and treatments are growing expensive day-by-day.
In terms of policy coverage, the market is broadly categorised into:
• Accident Only
• Accident and Sickness
• Other
By animal type, the market is classified into:
• Dogs
• Cats
• Others
The industry is segmented on the basis of sales channels into:
• Agency
• Broker
• Bancassurance
• Other
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
New policy schemes for pets are constantly being introduced due to increased competition posed by market players to establish a firm presence in the market. In order to attract customers and boost market growth, various other companies are providing discounts and amazing deals in their pet insurance plans. Additionally, several enterprises also offer coverage for pets’ insurance policies regardless of their age. Therefore, during the projection period, such activities will considerably contribute to a positive market growth trajectory.
Additionally, one of the main factors driving consumers to purchase pet insurance and aiding in brand extension is the increased occurrence of communicable pathogens among domestic pets. The emergence of creative pet insurance programmes, such as multi-pet insurance policies that enable pet owners to have a single insurance policy that covers numerous pets, is another important development. Therefore, throughout the prognostic period, such activities will significantly assist market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Metropolitan Life Seguros e Previdência Privada SA
• WOOW, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
• SEGURO DE PERRO
• West Coast Real Estate & Insurance, Inc.
• IKÉ ASISTENCIA ARGENTINA S.A.
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
