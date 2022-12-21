Global Retail And Wholesale Market Growth Trajectory

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022”, the retail and wholesale market grew from $65,710.76 billion in 2021 to $71,531.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The retail and wholesale market is expected to grow to $91,898.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Many retailers and wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management.

Key Trends In The Retail And Wholesale Market

The retail and e-commerce markets are increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in its systems. Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help provide customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods.

Overview Of The Retail And Wholesale Market

The retail and wholesale market consists of sales of retail and wholesale services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that together provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailers are independent organisations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy goods from wholesalers or direct from producers; break bulk; store goods; display goods for sale either physically or online; sell to ultimate users; and sometimes deliver. Wholesalers are independent organisations in the distribution channel for consumer goods that buy in bulk, store goods, break bulk, and sell merchandise primarily to retailers, professional authorities, or to other wholesalers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Retail, Wholesale

• By Ownership: Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain, Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers

• By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• Subsegments Covered: Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers, Food And Beverage Stores, Gasoline Stations, Miscellaneous Store Retailers, Cosmetics And Personal Care Stores, Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores, Electronics And Appliance Stores, Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores, Department Stores And Other General Merchandise Stores, Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers, Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers, Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores, Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers, Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers, Durable Goods Wholesalers

• By Geography: The global retail and wholesale market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Walmart Inc., Sinopec Limited, Amazon.com Inc, PetroChina Company Limited, AmerisourceBergen Corp, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corp, McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and The Kroger Co.

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of retail and wholesale market. The market report analyzes retail and wholesale market size, retail and wholesale market growth drivers, retail and wholesale market segments, retail and wholesale market major players, retail and wholesale market growth across geographies, and retail and wholesale market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The retail and wholesale market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

