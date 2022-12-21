Vooglam announced upcoming Christmas glasses sale
Vooglam is having an upcoming Christmas glasses sale, so now you can find the perfect pair of frames for everyone on your list.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vooglam, the fashionable prescription eyewear brand, is excited to announce its upcoming Christmas sale! From now until December 27th, customers can shop the selection of stylish glasses and save on their new favorite pair.
At Vooglam, they believe that eyewear should not only improve your vision but also enhance your personal style. That's why they offer a wide variety of frames in different styles, colors, and shapes. Whether you're looking for a classic frame to complement your professional wardrobe or a trendy pair to make a statement, they have something for everyone.
High-quality lenses
In addition to stylish frames, they also offer high-quality lenses with options for single-vision, progressive, and bifocal prescriptions. Its lenses are crafted from durable materials and are treated with anti-reflective, anti-scratch, and UV-protective coatings, ensuring that your glasses not only look great but also provide optimal visual clarity and protection.
Premium Services
During the Christmas year sale, customers can buy some designated styles for as low as $1. Plus, they offer free shipping on orders over $59 and easy returns, so it's never been easier to find the perfect pair of glasses. In addition, those issues in “Help Center” section are available to help you with any questions or concerns you may have about your prescription or frame selection.
But that's not all! As a special thank you to customers, they are also offering a free cleaning kit with every purchase made during Christmas sale. This kit includes a microfiber cleaning cloth, PD ruler, and a soft bag to keep your glasses safe and clean when you're on the go.
Merry Christmas!
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to upgrade your eyewear collection and save just in time for the holidays. Visit the Vooglam online store to shop the selection and find your new favorite pair of glasses. Merry Christmas everyone! :)
byron
Vooglam
+86 185 3830 3430
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other