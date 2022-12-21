Tire Market In Latin America Share, Size, Trends, Report 2023-2028
Tire Market In Latin America To Witness Sturdy Growth During The Coming Years With The High Influx Of Market Players In The RegionSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Neumáticos en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un estudio en profundidad de los factores que configuran positivamente las perspectivas del mercado y examina los aspectos basados en diseño, uso final, tipo de vehículo, canal de distribución, temporada, y las regiones clave.
El informe analiza además las limitaciones y la rivalidad que plantea el mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con el análisis SWOT. Además, se observa el mercado en términos de tendencias últimas y futuras y su impacto en el algoritmo. El estudio se encarga de la investigación en profundidad, que abarca los indicadores de precios y los actores del mercado, demostrando los impactos en la dinámica y el panorama del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Tire Market 2023-2028’ , offers an in-depth survey of the factors positively shaping the market outlook and examines the aspects based on design, end use, vehicle type, distribution channel, season, and key regions. The report further analyses the limitations and rivalry posed in the market, based on Porter’s Five Forces models, along with SWOT analysis. Furthermore, the market is observed in terms of latest and future trends and their impact on the algorithm. The study is responsible for the in-depth research, encompassing the price indicators and market players, by demonstrating the impacts on market dynamics and landscape.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 4%
El mercado latinoamericano de neumáticos está impulsado por el aumento de la producción de automóviles debido a la creciente demanda de vehículos en la región. Con los avances tecnológicos, se producen constantes lanzamientos de neumáticos que proporcionan mayor fricción y durabilidad con el fin de reducir los accidentes de tráfico. A su vez, se está produciendo una competencia entre fabricantes a escala regional y mundial. Además, el mercado experimentó un enorme crecimiento en 2021, ya que registró un elevado volumen de ventas de unos 154 millones de unidades.
Además, los gobiernos de muchas naciones latinoamericanas están desarrollando normativas ventajosas para la construcción de instalaciones de fabricación de neumáticos, lo que prevé un futuro próspero para los principales actores de la industria del neumático. Debido al aumento de la producción de vehículos y de las exportaciones de varios países latinoamericanos, es muy probable que el mercado experimente un auge con el rápido crecimiento de las industrias del automóvil y de los neumáticos. Además, la lenta mejora de la situación económica y la creciente inclinación de los consumidores hacia la propiedad privada de automóviles están impulsando las ventas de neumáticos en la zona.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automotive tire is the circular vehicle component made of rubber used to cover the wheel’s rim externally. The major function of the tire is to protect the wheel rim and offer tractive force between the road surface and the vehicle. Since it is manufactured from rubber, it also provides a flexible cushion, thereby reducing the impact of the vibrations and absorbs the shock of the vehicle.
Based on design, the tyre market is divided into:
• Radials
• Bias
On the basis of end-use, the sector is bifurcated into:
• OEM
• Replacement
By vehicle type, the industry is segmented into:
• Passenger Car
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• Two Wheelers
• Three Wheelers
• Off-The-Road
The industry is categorised according to the distribution channel:
• Online
• Offline
According to the season, the sector is classified as follows:
• All Season Tire
• Winter Tire
• Summer Tire
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
The emerging eCommerce and B2B sectors are providing customers with ample options and ease of transactions of tires. Although Latin America is witnessing slow digital transformation, the region is also a hub of tech startups that are partnering with automotive and tyre manufacturing companies. Also, nowadays, the internet provides information regarding the availability and production of tires, their specifications and price comparisons, which is pushing people to buy tires with the help of reviews.
As Latin America is a prominent and emerging market, global automotive tyre companies are constantly targeting regional consumers. There are various expos and automotive trade fairs taking place in the region, especially in Brazil, which is acting in favour of the tyre market. in this way, consumers can come face-to-face with the manufacturers, and it can further entice them to buy or spread the word. These expos are creating a great potential for the market t thrive in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Michelin Group
• Bridgestone Corporation
• Pirelli & C. S.P.A
• Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
• Continental Corporation
• Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
