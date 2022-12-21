Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product types, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5%
Frozen fruits and vegetables have superior texture and preserved nutrients. In addition, frozen products last longer than fresh ones and are cheaper. The increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of frozen fruits and vegetables is driving the demand for these products. For instance, popular fruits such as raspberries are cheaper when frozen as compared to fresh.
Meanwhile, the increasing demand for frozen vegetables, owing to the increasing inclination of working adults towards health and fitness is further propelling the frozen fruits and vegetables market. The wide availability of frozen vegetables across supermarkets and convenience stores is another factor boosting the sale of the product by encouraging impulse buying.
Frozen fruits and vegetables are visually appealing, and attractive packaging further attract a lot of potential consumers. Children who are reluctant to eat fruits and vegetables often find frozen options more interesting than if they are fresh. Hence, this fulfils the nutritional requirements of fussy eaters, which is a fuelling factor of the frozen fruits and vegetables market.
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Industry Definition and Major Segments
Frozen fruits and vegetables are the fruits or vegetables which go through a process of rinsing, cutting, freezing, and packaging. The items go through this process only after they have reached a certain level of ripeness. Freezing conserves the nutritional value of the fruits and vegetables which is a major advantage over the fresh fruits and vegetables which have a limited shelf-life.
Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Frozen Fruits
• Frozen Vegetables
On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been classified into:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Independent Retailers
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends
The key trends in the global frozen fruits and vegetables market include the changing lifestyles of the population which is leading to a transition towards easily cookable vegetables. In addition, the increasing enthusiasm towards cooking in middle-class households is increasing the popularity of vegetables with high nutritional value. The vegetables can be purchased in frozen form and defrosted as needed during cooking.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases caused by the lack of Vitamin C, such as scurvy and anaemia, is another crucial trend driving the market as frozen fruits and vegetables often contain more Vitamin C.
The growing expansion of the e-commerce industry is another fuelling trend in the frozen fruits and vegetables market. Mobile delivery apps offer door-step-delivery of frozen food products which is bolstering the sale of frozen peas, corns, and mixed vegetables, thereby, adding to the market growth. The market is anticipated to be aided by the rapid urbanisation leading to a heightened development of supermarkets/hypermarkets.
In terms of regional market shares, Europe and North America account for significant portions due to the increasing inclination of their populations towards easy-to-cook vegetables. The United States is the highest importer of frozen fruits and vegetables, while Belgium is the largest exporter.
Key Market Players
The major players in the frozen fruits and vegetables market report are
Dole Food Company Inc
Ardo
Conagra Brands, Inc.
and General Mills Inc.
others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read more:-
Other