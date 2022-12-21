Calcium Phosphate Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Calcium Phosphate Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From Pharmaceutical Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Calcium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Calcium Phosphate Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%
The market for calcium phosphates is fueled by the demand for biomaterial for structural applications among medical staff. Calcium phosphate is commonly used as a synthetic graft alternative during implant surgery in dental and orthopaedic applications. It also aids tissue regeneration by exhibiting high biocompatibility and aids in the replenishment of calcium content, particularly in the elderly population, as well as the prevention of osteoporosis; as a result, it is extensively utilized in health supplements. As a result, the growing geriatric population, combined with the low cost of treating implant procedures using calcium phosphates, which are stable and readily available, is propelling the calcium phosphate market forward.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Calcium phosphate is a popular inorganic chemical that is used in medications, nutraceuticals, and food. Calcium phosphate is a popular pharmaceutical excipient that is used in both solid and liquid dosage forms as a filler and binder. In the pharmaceutical sector, calcium phosphates are available in a number of forms, including fine materials and coarse DC grades for granulation.
The market is segmented on the basis of types into the following:
Mono Calcium Phosphate
Di Calcium Phosphate
Tri Calcium Phosphate
Others
Calcium phosphate finds its wide applications in the following:
Food and Beverage
Animal Feed
Fertilisers
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Widespread acceptance of calcium phosphate, low product pricing, rising demand for healthy and nutritional food products, an increase in orthopedic disorders, increased use of calcium phosphate as diluents in drug formulations and rising per capita and health care expenditure are all expected to drive the global calcium phosphate market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arthritis impacted an estimated 54.4 million persons in the United States between 2013 and 2015.
Other factors such as government awareness campaigns, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing use of calcium phosphate in the pharmaceutical industry, such as dentistry, orthopedic, and tissue regeneration, are likely to fuel the worldwide calcium phosphate market. Governments, corporate organizations, and associations all across the world are working to raise oral health awareness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collaborated with the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Periodontology to develop and maintain periodontal disease monitoring in the adult population in the United States.
On the other hand, the drug’s insoluble properties may stifle market expansion. Calcium phosphate, for example, is insoluble in aqueous solutions with a neutral or alkaline pH, which can affect therapeutic efficacy. North America controls a sizable portion of the worldwide calcium phosphate industry. People are using bone and joint health supplements because of the growing geriatric population, which is fueling the expansion of the calcium phosphate market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are The Mosaic Company, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Fosfitalia Group, Toyo Denka Kogyo Co.,Ltd, Yichang Municipal Pacific Chemicals Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
