Treating the Individual as a Whole: District Health Care Services to Open D.C.'s First Multidisciplinary Health Complex

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- American healthcare is often one of the most confusing and frustrating for patients, be it for themselves or their loved ones. Different services are covered by specialists, doctors, and caregivers, and often access to each of these unique care areas is in different facilities and requires familiarizing oneself with an entire city just to find the specialized care needed. In the D.C. area alone, there are more than 1,000 different medical offices, practices, and healthcare facilities ranging from direct care to holistic approaches to medicine. District Health Care Services wants to change that, and they are doing so by opening the area’s first multidisciplinary facility for a patient-centered approach to wellbeing.The new, state-of-the-art medical complex will be located on the southeast side of Washington, D.C., offering a range of services from Behavioral Health to laboratory services and pharmacy. District Health Care Services says the collaborative approach to care continues its mission to provide quality human services holistically while focusing on the body, the mind, and the spirit. The D.C.-based organization is passionate about treating people rather than “patients.” They focus on all aspects of the individual, saying that people are more than the sum of their symptoms, illnesses, or problems.With over 20 years of experience building multidisciplinary research efforts focused on interventions to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction while also lowering healthcare costs, the founder of Urgent Wellness, Dr. Freya Spielberg MD, MPH, has partnered with District Health Care Services to deliver the most comprehensive primary care in wards 7 and 8.District Health Care Services currently offers various services, including COVID-19 Vaccination Registration by D.C. Health’s phased distribution plan. They also provide screening and referrals to primary care doctors, dentists, and pharmacists. In their efforts to care for people as more than patients, District Health Care Services also offers Behavioral Health Support as a certified Adult Behavioral Health Agency, offering counseling, community support, medication, medication management, and assessments. Their Community Living Support department assists with benefits, faith-based outreach, training, and more so that anyone seeking help can find what they need and work with nonprofit organizations to afford that care.The agency is staffed by a unique blend of professional caregivers, medical doctors, and support specialists who work together as a multidisciplinary team to provide services to the D.C. Metropolitan area.District Health Care Services’ soon-to-open facility will be located at 1445 Howard RD SE, Washington D.C. For more information about District Health Care Services and their opening date, visit www.districthealthcareservices.com.