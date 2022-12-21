Hand Crafted Learning Director or Operations

Handcrafted Learning welcomes Soo Choi as Director of Operations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handcrafted Learning, a learning and development company for Fortune 500 companies, welcomes Soo Choi as its Director of Operations. Choi was the Director of Content Operations at HarperCollins Publishers and brings 15 years of experience to her role at Handcrafted Learning. “Soo’s experience building and analyzing operational workflows for a major organization will be valuable as we prepare for growth,” said Handcrafted Learning’s owner and co-founder, Dorothy Cafino Finnigan.

While at HarperCollins, Choi spearheaded the growth of their eBooks division and helped the organization move from analog publishing to a fully digital workflow. Handcrafted Learning is a partner to dozens of Fortune 500 companies and adding Choi to the team will support continued growth while maintaining their quality of service.

“I was intrigued by the high-quality work that Handcrafted Learning produces and the caliber of their clients, but what really struck me is their vibrant internal culture,” said Choi. “I’m excited to be part of it.”

Choi graduated from the University of Florida and spent over a decade in New York City during her publishing career. She now lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Choi will be establishing processes at Handcrafted Learning that combine her insights from her career at a Fortune 500 company with the people-centered values of Handcrafted Learning’s custom creative work.

About Handcrafted Learning

Handcrafted Learning is a learning and development consultancy that designs and develops innovating learning experiences for its Fortune 500 partners. The company has been 100% remote since its founding in 2009 and its team members live across North America.

Media Contacts

Dorothy Cafino Finnigan

dorothy@HandcraftedLearning.com