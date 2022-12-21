Handcrafted Learning Logo

Handcrafted Learning Celebrates Its Anniversary as a Certified Minority- and Woman-owned Business

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handcrafted Learning, a learning and development company that serves Fortune 500 clients, has been minority- and woman-owned since it was founded in 2009. This month marks the five-year anniversary of Handcrafted Learning becoming certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the two leading certification organizations for minority- and women-owned businesses in the United States.

Certification by each organization was a milestone in Handcrafted Learning’s history. “Handcrafted Learning has always been proud to be a woman- and minority-owned small business,” said Handcrafted Learning’s owner and co-founder, Dorothy Cafino Finnigan. “One of the best parts of becoming certified by WBENC and NMSDC has been the opportunity to connect with other women of color who lead businesses. It’s a really special community that supports one another.”

Increasingly, Fortune 500 companies are measuring their internal and external impact on equity. “Over the last few years, many of our clients have started using an inclusion index or diversity scorecard to track their progress,” said Handcrafted Learning’s Director of Operations, Soo Choi. “One of the ways companies evaluate their impact on diversity and inclusion is by collecting data on the diversity of their supplier base.”

For Handcrafted Learning and the 12,000 minority-owned businesses certified by NMSDC and the 18,000 women-owned businesses certified by WBENC, being certified allows clients to track and report that data.

Women of color are a distinct minority among founders and leaders of tech companies. “Thanks to WBENC and NMSDC, we’ve met trailblazing women of color leading companies in other male-dominated industries like finance, data and analytics, and manufacturing,” Cafino Finnigan said. “As women of color running a business, it can be easy to feel alone because you don’t often see yourself represented. That’s why it’s so powerful and inspiring to be part of these organizations. I’m grateful for all the people I’ve met, and the ways we’ve been able to help each other, practically and personally.”

About Handcrafted Learning

Handcrafted Learning is a learning and development company that designs and develops innovative learning experiences for its Fortune 500 clients. Its team has served clients in every major industry, including high-tech, hospitality, and financial services. Handcrafted Learning is proud to be a certified minority-owned and woman-owned business.

