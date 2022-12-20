Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,214 in the last 365 days.

Altcoin News adds support for MetaMask.

Altcoin News now supports web3 authentication via wallets such as Meta Mask .

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE , WYOMING, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altcoin.News ( AN ) provides web3 centric news , market trends and events.  AN has added integration with crypto wallets to include  MetaMask as a web3 authentication option into it’s platform, https://altcoin.news

AN provides many tools for Web3 enthusiast to research projects and web3 innovations via aggregated and sponsored news /scoops, events, trade shows and market tools as well as enabling paid members to post sponsored news and receive tips from the viewers.

Registration is free and there are (2) types of memberships available.

One is for Subscribers to access our huge library of  aggregated Web3 news without advertising. Subscribers also have full access to sponsored post , editorials , events , market tools via Trading View

The second membership plan is for Contributors. Contributors enjoy the same benefits as Subscribers. Additionally , Contributors ( commonly on behalf of a company) can submit sponsored post/news scoops and events on behalf of companies.

Contributors may take advantage of including a crypto wallet address with their post for Subscribers to tip the Contributor it they wish.

Our mission is to save enthusiast time from jumping website to website to curate and digest the constantly changing Web3 news.

We do this by providing the resources to access a library of up the minute news and events curated from top outlets in the industry coupled with events and post from members.

Another part of that mission is the preservation of the news as it is part of history.

To support the preservation of news , we are supporting efforts to preserve the  news, events and post stored an exclusive open blockchain called Quipus. There will be more details about Quipus in the new year.

Join the AN community and register now and use the following codes for half off subscriptions. ‘ Launch2022’ and ‘Getthescoop2022’. 



Kevin Barnes

Editor

Altcoin News

Editor at altcoin.news

Primary Logo

You just read:

Altcoin News adds support for MetaMask.

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.