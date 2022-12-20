Oregon FAIR Plan Association seeks a new executive director as longtime leader announces retirement

Dec. 20, 2022

Salem – Longtime Oregon FAIR Plan Association Executive Director Phil Benson is retiring in 2023 and the organization is looking for his replacement. The Oregon FAIR Plan Association is a nonprofit created by statute that is supported by all property insurance companies licensed to do business in Oregon.

The FAIR Plan operates much like a small insurance company, writing only property insurance for dwellings, commercial property, and farms. The FAIR Plan issues all policies out of its office and handles and investigates all reported losses with independent local adjusters.

While the executive director position is not a state position, the director works closely with Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) Director and Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi and is selected by the Oregon FAIR Plan's Board of Directors in consultation with the commissioner.

The executive director will work closely with the FAIR Plan board, the insurance commissioner, and the Division of Financial Regulation, and will be responsible for the ongoing review and assessment of the insurance needs of people who are eligible for the Oregon FAIR Plan.

“We are grateful to Phil for his years of service in leading the FAIR Plan," Stolfi said. “This is a significant position – one that is central to the agency's wildfire response – and directly helps many Oregonians secure insurance coverage when they are not able to get it through the normal markets. We look forward to working with the FAIR Plan's board in finding a great candidate to lead them into the future."

The position will be responsible for leading the daily operations of the Oregon Fair Plan Association and works under the direction of the board

The FAIR Plan is looking for someone with at least 10 years of leadership and management experience with a property and casualty insurer and skills in management, public relations, and legislative communications.

For more information and to see the full job description, click here.

The salary range for this position is between $125,000 and $150,000. Submit resumes and cover letters by email to pbenson@orfairplan.com. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13, 2023.

