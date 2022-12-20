Submit Release
Candelaria Announces Appointment of Manuel Gomez to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Manuel Gomez has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective December 15, 2022. Mr. Gomez was previously a director of the Company from March 17, 2016 until February 1, 2021.

Mr. Manuel Gomez holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and an MBA from City University in Zurich. Mr. Gomez received his CFA in 1993. Mr. Gomez worked as a Fund manager at UBS where he was responsible for a US$500 million fund investing in Spain and Portugal. He was a Senior Vice President at the Credit Suisse Group and in 2008 founded Horizon Asset Management where he acts as CEO. Mr. Gomez has been involved in mining and alternative investments sectors since 2008. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors (London), an institute that aims towards educating board members on corporate governance.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: “Mr. Gomez represents a significant shareholding in Candelaria, and brings a wealth of experience in the Mexican mining sector which will be highly valuable to the Company in the future.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr. Neil O’Brien
Chairman
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


