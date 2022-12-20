Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,196 in the last 365 days.

FRESHWORKS INC. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; January 3, 2023; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FRESHWORKS INC. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. FRSH investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
        
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, on or about September 22, 2021, Freshworks conducted its IPO, offering 28.5 million shares of its common stock to the investing public of $36 per share. The complaint alleges that Freshworks made false and/or misleading statements in its registration Statements and Prospectus. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Freshworks failed to disclose that its business had encountered significant obstacles, including the plateau of its net retention rate and deceleration of its revenue growth and billings. As the truth emerged, the value of Freshworks shares significantly declined, harming investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com
Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo

You just read:

FRESHWORKS INC. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; January 3, 2023; Portnoy Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.