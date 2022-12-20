BTG Capital Inc. Successfully Closes C$74.2 Million Inaugural Fund

BTG Capital also Announces the Appointment of Five Distinguished Industry Advisory Board Members and Senior Operating Partners

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTG Capital Inc. ("BTG Capital" or the “Manager”), a Calgary-based private equity manager, announces the final closing of its inaugural private equity fund, BTG Energy Infrastructure Partners LP Fund I (the "Fund"), with C$74.2 million in total commitments from institutional and family office investors. The Fund was entirely sourced from within Canada and BTG Capital did not engage a Canadian placement agent.



The Fund’s mandate is to make investments in the Canadian energy infrastructure sector. It is currently focused on midstream, power and energy transition platform investments. The Fund was founded in November 2020 by C. Brett Stevenson, Gable T. Gross and Tom W. Buchanan, who collectively have more than 65 years of diverse senior level midstream and energy industry experience.

Industry Advisory Board and Senior Operating Partners

In support of the Fund's investment strategy, BTG Capital also announces the appointment of five distinguished Industry Advisory Board members and Senior Operating Partners (collectively, the “BTG Partners”). These individuals bring extensive and diverse experience from across the North American and International energy sectors to the Fund. Their collective experience and relationships are also expected to be invaluable in sourcing and evaluating proprietary opportunities for the Fund.

Harry K. Andersen , Calgary, Alberta – Mr. Andersen is an experienced and highly distinguished energy infrastructure executive. Most recently, Mr. Andersen was the Chief Operating Officer of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and was formerly a Partner with Stikeman Elliott LLP in the Energy M&A, Corporate Finance, Regulatory and Government group. Mr. Andersen holds an LL.B from the University of Calgary Faculty of Law.

Mike A. Freeman , Calgary, Alberta – Mr. Freeman is an experienced and highly distinguished energy infrastructure executive. Most recently, Mr. Freeman was one of the founding executives and Senior Vice President, Commercial of Keyera Corp. Mr. Freeman holds a Bachelor of Science with a focus in Mathematics from the University of Calgary.

David I. Holm , Canmore, Alberta – Mr. Holm has more than 30 years of diverse energy senior leadership experience. Mr. Holm is formerly Senior Vice President of Veresen Energy and Executive Vice President of Provident Energy. He was formerly a Managing Director, Energy Investment Banking and M&A at TD Securities. Mr. Holm obtained a Doctor of Law (J.D.) from Western University and prior thereto was a Partner at McLeod Dixon LLP. He also holds an ICD.D designation.

Harold R. Huber , Calgary, Alberta – Mr. Huber is an experienced and highly distinguished private equity executive. Mr. Huber is a Managing Director with Kensington Capital Partners Ltd. and was formerly a Senior Partner with Torys LLP in the Infrastructure and Energy group. Mr. Huber holds an LL.B from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law and a B.Admin from the University of Regina.

Kerry B. Tychonick, Calgary, Alberta – Mr. Tychonick has more than 30 years of diverse North American midstream and energy trading experience. Mr. Tychonick is the former President and CEO of AOT Energy Canada (Astra Energy) and a former Board member of the Global AOT Group. Mr. Tychonick holds a BBA from Mount Royal University.



About BTG Capital

BTG Capital Inc. is a Calgary-based operationally focused private equity firm manager focused on lower middle market Canadian midstream, power and energy transition platform investments. For additional information, please visit www.BTGcapital.ca.

For further information, please contact:

C. Brett Stevenson, Managing Partner

BTG Capital Inc.

Suite 300, 808 1st Street SW (Alberta Hotel Building)

Calgary, AB, T2P 1M9

Tel: (403) 688-2118

Email: info@BTGcapital.ca

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "guidance", "outlook", "anticipate", "target", "plan", "continue", "intend", "consider", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "could" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of BTG Capital which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although BTG Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because BTG Capital can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and BTG Capital does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

