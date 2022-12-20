Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to announce the Nebraska Capitol Art Project

LINCOLN – On Wednesday, December 21, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will announce the Nebraska Capitol Art Program during a press conference at the State Capitol. The Governor and First Lady will be joined by Jessica Jarosh, Managing Director at Bailey Lauerman.

At the ceremony, Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore and Jessica Jarosh will give brief remarks before taking questions. This event is open to credentialed media.

What: News conference to officially launch the Nebraska Capitol Art Program

When: 10:00-10:30AM CT on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:

· First Lady Susanne Shore

· Jessica Jarosh, Managing Director at Bailey Lauerman

Nota Bene: This event is open to credentialed media. The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.