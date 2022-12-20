Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,258 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to announce the Nebraska Capitol Art Project

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to announce the Nebraska Capitol Art Project

 

LINCOLN – On Wednesday, December 21, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will announce the Nebraska Capitol Art Program during a press conference at the State Capitol. The Governor and First Lady will be joined by Jessica Jarosh, Managing Director at Bailey Lauerman.

 

At the ceremony, Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore and Jessica Jarosh will give brief remarks before taking questions.  This event is open to credentialed media.

 

What: News conference to officially launch the Nebraska Capitol Art Program

When: 10:00-10:30AM CT on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:

·   First Lady Susanne Shore

·   Jessica Jarosh, Managing Director at Bailey Lauerman 

 

Nota Bene: This event is open to credentialed media.  The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live.  An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398.  When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to announce the Nebraska Capitol Art Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.