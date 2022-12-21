Thomas Baskind Rides with 'Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser' for 2023
Thomas Baskind to participate in the 2023 Cycle to The Sea fundraiser for the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program for physically challenged individuals.
I'm very proud to support Brian Muscarella in the Cycle to the Sea event”NEW YORK, NY, US, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Baskind, who started attending the fundraiser in 2013, along with Brian Muscarella, will be returning to Myrtle Beach in October 2023 to complete the Cycle to the Sea fundraiser for Tom's tenth year of participation.
Baskind started participating in this fundraiser because of his close friendship with Brian Muscarella, who was paralyzed by a tragic spinal stroke.
"I'm very proud to support Brian Muscarella in the Cycle to the Sea even. He is a true inspiration to many of us. Showing what people are capable of doing. I am honored to help the cause for my tenth time.” — Thomas Baskind
Following this unfortunate event, Muscarella's life was drastically changed. He would not accept the label of a permanent disability to define his future. He devoted his energy to attaining something positive. He was also inspired to join a 180-mile Cycle to the Sea event, which, in turn has positively impacted Thomas.
Tom now knows how this organization positively influences people's lives. It provides top-notch inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative service care for people suffering from life-changing diseases and injuries, including those suffering from spinal cord injury, brain injury, stroke, cancer, and many more. Through his efforts, Tom Baskind continues to fundraise for the ASAP Foundation.
Thomas actively participates in the Cycle to the Sea event annually and advocates for its well-known cause. Visit their website to donate or learn more details about the charity event or even to participate in it.
