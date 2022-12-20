Submit Release
Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022

/EIN News/ -- FY 2022 Revenue Increases 27% Versus Prior Year
FY 2022 Subscription and Licenses Revenue Increases 36% Versus Prior Year

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading SaaS marketing technology provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Bridgeline continues to grow with an increase of 27% in annual revenue compared to the prior year,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our partner network is driving new customer wins, and in addition to our ISV partners such as BigCommerce, Kentico, Optimizely, and Sitefinity, we have added several system integrators including Niteco and Thanx Media to drive more sales.”

Financial Highlights – Fourth Fiscal Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

  • Total revenue was $4.2 million, an increase of 3% from $4.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Subscription and licenses revenue was $3.4 million, an increase of 3% from $3.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross profit was $3.0 million, an increase of 7% from $2.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross margin increased to 71% compared to 68% in the prior year period.

Financial Highlights – Fiscal Year 2022

  • Total revenue was $16.8 million, an increase of 27% from $13.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Subscription and licenses revenue was $13.6 million, an increase of 36% from $10.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross profit was $11.7 million, an increase of 34% from $8.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross margin increased to 70% compared to 66% in the prior year period.

Business Highlights

Corporate Highlights

  • Bridgeline reported 28 SaaS license sales totaling over $1 million in total contract value with $340 thousand in annual recurring revenue for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Bridgeline's cross-sale strategy remains strong, with 13 subscription sales to its existing customer base and 15 newly won customers. Existing Bridgeline customers who expanded their ownership of Bridgeline software include HP, 7-Eleven, and SAGE Publishing.
  • More than 100 customers renewed their software subscriptions in the fourth quarter, including Caterpillar, AstraZeneca, Hammacher Schlemmer, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. More than 80% of Bridgeline’s revenue comes from subscriptions, with the balance of the revenue from professional services to implement Bridgeline’s software.
  • Bridgeline expanded its executive team, adding John Murcott as Bridgeline’s EVP Products & Strategy. Mr. Murcott brings more than 20 years of experience in the marketing technology sector to Bridgeline. He was a founding member of Ari Kahn’s first MarTech company, FatWire, which he helped build into an industry leader in Content Management before it was acquired by Oracle in 2011.

New Customer Highlights

  • A top electrical distributor has committed to a more than $250,000 multi-year license for Bridgeline's TruPresence and HawkSearch products to power their site search and recommendations. HawkSearch's AI site search technology was identified to help grow the distributor's massive online catalog with 700 sites, 5 million products, and 15 million monthly queries.
  • A major Asia Pacific retailer with 150 brands and 2,600 locations selected Bridgeline to power ten of its brands including New Balance, Reebok, Converse, Skechers, and Foot Locker.
  • A leading plumbing supplier has committed to a more than $60,000 license for Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to power personalized recommendations and data quality enhancement capabilities. The supplier will use HawkSearch to power site search for their 28 distribution locations, 15 appliance stores, and distribution for their catalog of over 200,000 products.
  • A garden and pet supply market leader has committed to a more than $80,000 license for Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to power personalized recommendations and data quality enhancement capabilities. The supplier will use HawkSearch to power site search functionality for two leading websites with millions of search inquiries each month.

Partner Highlights 

  • Niteco, the world's largest Optimizely partner, entered into a partnership agreement with Bridgeline as announced in October 2022. Niteco services 500 customers in 30 countries including Panasonic, Heineken, and Electrolux. The partnership is focused on selling and implementing HawkSearch, which is Optimizely’s first non-native site search integrated with their B2B and B2C platforms.
  • Thanx Media, a systems integrator who serves Fortune 500 customers such as PayPal, Target, and Ulta Beauty, partnered with Bridgeline in November 2022 to sell and implement Bridgeline's HawkSearch product. Thanx Media is certified in both the Optimizely and BigCommerce platforms.
  • Bridgeline announced in November that its AI-powered site search, HawkSearch, is now available for Multi-Storefront users on the BigCommerce platform. BigCommerce has expanded the availability of Bridgeline’s HawkSearch connector to their Multi-Storefront users, including leading brands such as Ted Baker, Vanity Group, and Airofit B2B. BigCommerce sites powered by HawkSearch can index product catalog data, build personalized recommendations, and offer data quality enhancement across their multiple online storefronts.

Financial Results - Fourth Fiscal Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

  • Total revenue increased 3% to $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Subscription and licenses revenue increased 3% to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $3.4 million for the same period in 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, Subscription and licenses revenue was consistent at 82% of total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 82% for the same period in 2021. Subscription and licenses revenue is comprised of SaaS licenses, maintenance and hosting revenue and perpetual license revenue.
  • Services revenue was $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, Services revenue accounted for 18% of total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 18% for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross profit increased 7% or $0.2 million to $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2021. Cost of revenue decreased 6% or $0.1 million to $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross margin increased to 71% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 68% for the same period in 2021. Subscription and licenses gross margin were 76% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 75% for the same period in 2021. Services gross margins were 47% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 37% for the same period in 2021.

  • Operating expenses were $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a slight decrease from $3.4 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $0.5 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Financial Results – Year-to-Date Twelve Months of Fiscal Year 2022

  • Total revenue increased 27% to $16.8 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Subscription and licenses revenue increased 36% to $13.6 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, from $10.0 million for the same period in 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, subscription and licenses revenue increased to 81% of total revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 75% for the same period in 2021.
  • Services revenue was $3.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022; a slight decrease as compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2021. As a percentage of total revenue, services revenue accounted for 19% of total revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 25% for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross profit increased 34% or $3.0 million to $11.7 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2021. Cost of revenue increased 13% or $0.6 million to $5.1 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Gross margin increased to 70% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 66% for the same period in 2021. Subscription and licenses gross margin were 75% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 72% for the same period in 2021. Services gross margin was 46% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 47% for the same period in 2021.
  • Operating expenses were $13.6 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.7 million from $9.9 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Change in fair value of warrant liabilities resulted in a $3.7 million non-cash gain for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a non-cash loss from change in fair value of $5.9 million for the same period in 2021.
  • Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.1 million, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Conference Call:

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will hold a conference call today, December 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ari Kahn, and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Windhausen, will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

Bridgeline Digital Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI40734be2e87c439597c84167873d6fc6

Participants can register for the conference call using the above URL above.
Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and unique PIN numbers.

Replays of the conference call will be available through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k5d5qaxc

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), and Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, non-cash warrant related income/expense, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and acquisition-related costs, amortization of debt discounts, preferred stock dividends and any related tax effects. Bridgeline uses Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share are calculated as net income (loss) or net income (loss) per share on a diluted basis, excluding, where applicable, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of warrants, stock-based compensation, restructuring and acquisition-related costs, goodwill impairment charges, preferred stock dividends and any related tax effects.

Bridgeline's management does not consider these Non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these Non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, Bridgeline management presents Non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Bridgeline urges investors to review the reconciliation of its Non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Bridgeline's financial performance.

Our definitions of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) may differ from and therefore may not be comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. As a result of the limitations that Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) have as an analytical tool, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic and related public health measures that may affect our financial results; business operations and the business of our customers, suppliers and partners; our ability to retain and upgrade current customers, increasing our recurring revenue, our ability to attract new customers, our revenue growth rate; our history of net loss and our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, our liability for any unauthorized access to our data or our users' content, including through privacy and data security breaches; any decline in demand for our platform or products; changes in the interoperability of our platform across devices, operating systems, and third party applications that we do not control; competition in our markets; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, extend our platform, develop new features or products, or gain market acceptance for such new features or products, particularly in light of potential disruptions to the productivity of our employees resulting from remote work; our ability to manage our growth or plan for future growth, and our acquisition of other businesses and the potential of such acquisitions to require significant management attention, disrupt our business, or dilute stockholder value; the volatility of the market price of our common stock, the ability to maintain our listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, or our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls as well as other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of such risks could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline is a marketing technology company that offers a suite of products that help companies grow online revenue by driving more traffic to their websites, converting more visitors to purchasers, and increasing average order value.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Bridgeline Digital, Inc.
Thomas R. Windhausen
Chief Financial Officer
twindhausen@bridgeline.com


BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net revenue:              
Digital engagement services $ 767     $ 753     $ 3,259     $ 3,296  
Subscription and perpetual licenses   3,443       3,351       13,560       9,963  
Total net revenue   4,210       4,104       16,819       13,259  
               
Cost of revenue:              
Digital engagement services   406       472       1,759       1,743  
Subscription and perpetual licenses   826       844       3,358       2,790  
Total cost of revenue   1,232       1,316       5,117       4,533  
Gross profit   2,978       2,788       11,702       8,726  
               
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing   1,352       997       5,232       2,726  
General and administrative   927       678       3,387       2,359  
Research and development   722       934       3,217       2,387  
Depreciation and amortization   386       425       1,599       1,202  
Restructuring and acquisition related expenses   -       373       164       1,235  
Total operating expenses   3,387       3,407       13,599       9,909  
Loss from operations   (409 )     (619 )     (1,897 )     (1,183 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense and other, net   (10 )     (876 )     417       (883 )
Government grant income   -       -       -       88  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   (38 )     135       3,655       (5,885 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (457 )     (1,360 )     2,175       (7,863 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   18       1       30       (1,174 )
Net income (loss) $ (475 )   $ (1,361 )   $ 2,145     $ (6,689 )
Deemed dividend on convertible preferred stock   -       (2,015 )     -       (2,015 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (475 )   $ (3,376 )   $ 2,145     $ (8,704 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:              
Basic $ (0.05 )   $ (0.40 )   $ 0.21     $ (1.47 )
Diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.40 )   $ 0.20     $ (1.47 )
Number of weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   10,320,906       8,381,657       10,232,862       5,935,981  
Diluted   10,320,906       8,381,657       10,366,907       5,935,981  
               


BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
       
       
ASSETS September 30   September 30
    2022       2021  
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,856     $ 8,852  
Accounts receivable, net   1,182       1,370  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   242       196  
Total current assets   4,280       10,418  
Property and equipment, net   268       252  
Operating lease assets   589       481  
Intangible assets, net   6,268       7,755  
Goodwill   15,985       15,985  
Other assets   123       76  
Total assets $ 27,513     $ 34,967  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 429     $ 732  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   199       161  
Accounts payable   972       974  
Accrued liabilities   995       908  
Purchase price and contingent consideration payable, current portion   250       3,463  
Deferred revenue   1,943       2,097  
Total current liabilities   4,788       8,335  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   588       1,197  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   390       320  
Purchase price and contingent consideration payable, net of current portion   -       2,360  
Warrant liabilities   749       4,404  
Other long-term liabilities   646       774  
Total liabilities   7,161       17,390  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;      
Series C Convertible Preferred stock: 11,000 shares authorized; 350 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021   -       -  
Series D Convertible Preferred Stock: 4,200 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 2021   -       -  
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;              
10,417,609 shares at September 30, 2022 and 10,187,128 shares at September 30, 2021, issued and outstanding   10       10  
Additional paid-in-capital   100,704       100,207  
Accumulated deficit   (80,142 )     (82,287 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (220 )     (353 )
Total stockholders' equity   20,352       17,577  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,513     $ 34,967  
       


BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share data)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:              
GAAP net income (loss) $ (475 )   $ (1,361 )   $ 2,145     $ (6,689 )
Provision for (benefit from) income tax   18       1       30       (1,174 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense and other, net   10       876       (417 )     883  
Government grant income   -       -       -       (88 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   38       (135 )     (3,655 )     5,885  
Amortization of intangible assets   336       404       1,487       1,130  
Depreciation and other amortization   59       21       121       72  
Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses   -       373       164       1,235  
Stock-based compensation   114       55       321       188  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 100     $ 234     $ 196     $ 1,442  
               
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss):              
GAAP net income (loss) $ (475 )   $ (1,361 )   $ 2,145     $ (6,689 )
Amortization of intangible assets   336       404       1,487       1,130  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   38       (135 )     (3,655 )     5,885  
Restructuring and acquisition-related charges   -       373       164       1,235  
Stock-based compensation   114       55       321       188  
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ 13     $ (664 )   $ 462     $ 1,749  
               
               
Reconciliation of GAAP net earnings (loss) per diluted share to non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share:              
GAAP net income (loss) $ (0.05 )   $ (0.16 )   $ 0.21     $ (1.13 )
Amortization of intangible assets   0.03       0.05       0.14       0.19  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities   0.00       (0.02 )     (0.35 )     0.99  
Restructuring and acquisition-related expenses   -       0.04       0.02       0.21  
Stock-based compensation   0.01       0.01       0.03       0.03  
Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.00     $ (0.08 )   $ 0.04     $ 0.29  
               

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

