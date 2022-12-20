Intellinetics Announces Retirement of Vice President of Products and Services Terry Buchanan

/EIN News/ -- Company Appoints Danielle Patterson as Division Sales Manager



COLUMBUS, OH, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announces the retirement of Terry Buchanan, Vice President of Products and Services, at the end of the year. Danielle Patterson was hired in the role of Document Scanning Services Division Sales Manager.

“Since joining the company over 30 years ago, Terry has built an impressive list of satisfied customers and the exceptional trust they placed in him is a testament to his unwavering commitment to putting quality and service first,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Terry has expertly overseen our Michigan State Contract for Digital Imaging and Microfilm Services and fostered countless key partnerships. His sales leadership and knowledge of the digital conversion and micrographic industry helped drive Intellinetics’ growth and the creation of a customer-centric value proposition that continues to be at the core of our business model today. Though we will miss his insight and dedication to the Company and industry, Terry leaves us prepared for the future.”

In anticipation of the upcoming retirement, the company hired Danielle Patterson as Sales Manager in September to oversee sales for the Company’s Document Scanning Services Division. Ms. Patterson reports to Neil Campbell, Vice President of Intellinetics and General Manager of Graphic Sciences.

Ms. Patterson brings over 10 years of enterprise software sales and business development experience, including Applied Innovation where she served as Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Sales Manager. Her primary duties include expanding the sales coverage, improving customer experience, and growing revenues by capitalizing on the cross-selling synergies created between the Intellinetics’ divisions.

“Danielle brings a wealth of experience, energy, and a growth mindset to our division,” commented Mr. Campbell. “Our plans are to continue the strong path of growth by providing and expanding our document focused software and services. We’re already seeing new revenue opportunities through our partnerships and direct sales efforts, specifically for our outsourced mailroom offering at our new BPO facility. As we look into the future, Danielle will play a critical role in our shared success.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company’s flagship solution, the IntelliCloud™ content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, software and services expansion, future revenues; partnership opportunities and sales; execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .

