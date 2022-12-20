Submit Release
Commerce Secretary Announces New Leader for Division of Employment Security

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders announced that M. Antwon Keith will serve as the acting Assistant Secretary for the Division of Employment Security (DES). As Assistant Secretary, he will be responsible for the division’s operations, communications and accountability as it administers the state’s unemployment insurance program.

“DES will benefit from the years of leadership experience and wealth of knowledge in the field of unemployment insurance that M. Antwon Keith brings to this position,” said Secretary Sanders.

“I am honored to serve in a new capacity at DES as we continue to improve our service to the people of North Carolina,” Keith said.

Mr. Keith has worked in workforce development and unemployment insurance in North Carolina for more than 25 years. Prior to this appointment, he served as DES’s Chief Deputy of Programs. He is also active in the National Association of State Workforce Agencies, through which he currently serves as chair of the Integrity Steering Committee and a member of the Unemployment Insurance Committee. A Durham, North Carolina native, he is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University.

Keith replaces Pryor Gibson, who was recently appointed Senior Legislative Advisor to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

