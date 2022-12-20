Submit Release
West Springfield Man Indicted in Connection with Scheme to Defraud Hampden County Regional Board of Retirement 

BOSTONA West Springfield man has been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud the Hampden County Regional Board of Retirement of more than $27,000, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. 

Robert Dombek, age 51, was indicted Tuesday by a Hampden County Grand Jury on one count each of the charges of Perjury and Larceny Over $1,200. He will be arraigned on the charges at a later date. 

The charges are the result of a joint investigation by AG’s Office, the Office of the Inspector General, and the Massachusetts State Police. 

The AG’s Office alleges that Dombek falsely claimed in an affidavit submitted to the Board that the man he cared for, a deceased public pensioner, was still alive and had given Dombek Power of Attorney to collect the man’s pension. As a result, the Board resumed the man’s pension payments and Dombek illegally collected more than $27,111 between November 2019 and September 2020 from the Board. 

These charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Hampden County Regional Board of Retirement cooperated and assisted with the investigation. 

This matter is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gerald Cahill of the AG’s Criminal Bureau and Western Mass Regional Office with assistance from Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office as well as Senior Investigator Ellen Silberman of the Inspector General’s Office and Senior Investigator Philip Mantyla from the Inspector General’s Office. 

