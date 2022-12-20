Haverhill Landlord To Pay $40,000 To Settle Rental Subsidy Fraud Allegations 

BOSTON — A Haverhill landlord has agreed to pay the state $40,000 to resolve allegations that he fraudulently obtained state housing subsidies, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Thomas E. Theriault of Haverhill allegedly presented falsified documents to obtain $20,000 in housing subsidies from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). To obtain the subsidies from the DHCD HomeBASE program, Theriault was required to have the apartments inspected by the City of Haverhill to ensure that they were free of significant code violations, and to obtain certificates of occupancy from the City certifying the apartments met all applicable health and safety codes.

The AG’s Office alleges that Theriault did not have the apartments inspected, and instead knowingly changed the dates on outdated certificates of occupancy for two rental units. At least one of the units had a violation of the State Sanitary Code. Theriault submitted these falsified documents to DHCD’s HomeBASE program to obtain $20,000 in rent and security deposit subsidies.

HomeBASE is the Commonwealth’s re-housing benefit created to provide families who are in the emergency shelter assistance system an opportunity to overcome some of the financial barriers to ending their homelessness. The program can provide funding in a variety of ways, including funding for first and last month's rent and security deposit in a new home.

Under the terms of the Assurance of Discontinuance, filed on Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court, Theriault will pay the state double damages of $40,000 and is permanently barred from accepting any type of rental housing payment or subsidy from the state in the future.

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General Ann Refolo, with assistance from Assistant Attorney General Mary-Ellen Kennedy and Division Chief Amy Crafts, all of AG Healey’s False Claims Division.

The False Claims Division was created by AG Healey in 2015 to safeguard public funds and promote integrity and accountability in public contracting. AG Healey urges anyone with information about suspected fraud or abuse relating to state or municipal contracts or funds to contact the False Claims Division’s tip line at 617-963-2600.

