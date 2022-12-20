Thomas J. Baskind Endowed Scholarship At Fordham University 2023
Continuing a tradition of supporting students at Fordham University
His time at Fordham was always near and dear to his heart.”NEW YORK, NY, US, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baskind family is proud of the second year of the Thomas J. Baskind Endowed Scholarship, which will be presented for the 2023-2024 academic year. This scholarship has been established by the Baskind family in honor of Thomas Baskind, a distinguished alumnus whose legacy has impacted the university and its students.
For the second year, the Thomas J. Baskind Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Fordham University student each year who demonstrates financial need and has demonstrated leadership skills in and out of the classroom.
This new endowment will help students continue their academic success at Fordham, a distinguished Jesuit University. Thomas Baskind's love and loyalty to his Alma Mater continued in his heart forever after his time at Fordham. He carried this with him, and is why the Baskind family is honoring his memory to help Fordham students.
“His time at Fordham was always near and dear to his heart,” said Tom Baskind’s son.
Baskind, born in 1947 in Astoria, Queens, graduated from St. Francis Preparatory School in 1964 and graduated from Fordham University. Tom Baskind received a Masters degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's School of Journalism in 1969. See Tom's Graduate Thesis: https://catalog.lib.unc.edu/catalog/UNCb2397228
Baskind was a member of Sigma Delta Chi and the Association for Education in Journalism and was a guest lecturer for Fordham.
Thomas J. Baskind was a proud alumnus of Fordham University who became a successful entrepreneur in New York City. With his degree in journalism as a foundation, Thomas Baskind, over the course of his career, was highly successful at Field & Stream Magazine as Editor of Light Design & Application, Vice President of CBS Sports, and Director of Global Vendor Management at Deutsche Bank. Later in his career, he worked as a self-employed business consultant and sales manager.
For more information on the Thomas J. Baskind Endowed Scholarship, visit https://thomasbaskindscholarship.com/
