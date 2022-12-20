Bridget Rice, a Supply Chain Expert, Explores Strategies To Use in This Era of De-globalization and Economic Decoupling

bridget rice

Bridget Rice, a Supply Chain Expert, Explores Strategies Business Can Use in This Era of De-globalization and Economic Decoupling

GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridget Rice, a supply chain expert, recently talked about how companies can handle supply chains in this period of de-globalization. Rice noted that the world economy is undergoing a decoupling between the two big centers of power today – the United States and China. While this is creating challenges to already established supply chains, Rice believes that there are a few steps that companies can take to deal with this new reality.

Rice believes this could be an excellent time to start building regional supply networks. She noted that as companies worldwide increasingly choose to decouple their supply chains, regional supply chains will become stronger and more resilient. No longer reliant on the globalization of production, regional players will be able to capitalize on robust local networks with shorter lead times and lower delivery costs. With their highly localized knowledge of resources, regulations, and cultural nuances, consumers may even find a wider variety of goods sourced from nearby communities with familiar names and faces—significantly improving the strength of regional supply chains in the process.

Rice also noted that it is vital for companies to start investing in cutting-edge data analysis systems. The idea is to ensure that a company can find the most efficient supply networks among many. She noted that this would help them to react quicker and more efficiently when changes occur, helping them stay innovative, agile, and competitive well into the future. Rice added that data analysis could provide valuable information on how a company’s supply chain is performing in various regions around the world and identify potential risks or areas of improvement. It can also give visibility into development processes that could lead to significant cost savings for the company. Ultimately, data analysis helps companies create effective strategies for developing their supply chains according to what works best for their business model.

Rice further stated that companies must invest in active risk management, as decoupling will create many uncertainties. She stated that, with companies relying more and more on complex supply chains, the risk of unforeseen problems in the eventual quality of products looms large. As such, investing in proactive risk analysis strategies can enable organizations to identify emerging risks earlier and more efficiently and minimize their overall impact. By implementing effective risk analyzing processes, companies can counteract any disruptions to their chain before they become a larger issue. In this way, she said, businesses can ensure that their customers remain satisfied with high-quality products while decreasing the time and money spent on problem resolution. With proactive risk analysis, companies can set themselves up for success and manage potential issues before they arise.

Bridget Rice is a supply chain expert with more than 15 years of experience. She has won awards for her prowess in bringing strategies to life, leading cross-functional programs, and developing project plans. She is also highly regarded for her skills in monitoring and evaluating the implementation of supply chain strategies. In 2016, she was recognized as the Distinguished Supply Management Leader of the Year for successfully directing an organization of contracting officers and purchasing professionals on multiple complex acquisitions while simultaneously implementing a substantial organizational restructuring effort and improving employee engagement scores. Since 2020, she has been in multiple senior director roles, overseeing acquisition strategy and implementing supply chain technology solutions.

Rice’s success has a lot to do with her academic background. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Logistics from the University of Maryland. She also holds a Master’s degree in Acquisition and Supply Chain Management, Logistics & Marketing from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Rice also has several professional accreditations, the key among them being CPSM.