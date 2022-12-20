EXL publishes third annual Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has published its third annual Sustainability Report, which highlights its progress across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics, in an update report format.



EXL’s Vice Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor said, “Our sustainability strategy is integrated across the company. We believe our ESG program is critical to our long-term success, durability and resiliency. Looking forward to 2023 and beyond, we have begun to further incorporate sustainability within EXL’s business, and plan to take steps to align sustainability and business priorities by function. Sustainability is a fundamental part of what drives our strong bond with our clients, employees and communities. In recognition of our progress on our ESG initiatives, we were named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2022 and, for the second straight year, included in the Newsweek America’s Most Responsible Companies list for 2023.”

Notable ESG milestones highlighted in the Sustainability Update Report include:

achieved a 56% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from 2019-2021;

installed solar panels on several centers in India and completed the transition of our U.K. office to 100% renewable energy in 2022;

reached 41% company-wide female representation and 70% racial and ethnic diversity 1 within the management team 2 ;

within the management team ; continued work on integrating digital into our human capital management systems to enhance our employees’ experience and development – prioritizing digital communications and introducing a new learning management system to provide best-in-class digital training and certifications on the go;

provided more than 4,000 hours of employee volunteering through the company’s community engagement program, benefitting more than 24,000 people worldwide;

expanded “Skills to Win” Initiative with a focus on STEM skills, establishing partnerships with organizations in South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. to bring coding and technology skills to girls and women in early 2022, and more recently in the Philippines and India; and

allocated formal responsibility across Board committees for ESG matters to ensure appropriate oversight and management.

1 Defined as any group other than White, Non-Hispanic

2 Executive Committee and Operating Committee

EXL prepared its Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services Standard (2018).

To view the Sustainability Report.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com



Media - Global

Keith Little

+1 703 598 0980

keith.little@exlservice.com

Media - UK, Europe, and APAC

Anna Price

+44 202 617 7240

exlteam@firstlightgroup.io



Media - India

Shailendra Singh

+91-98104-76075

shailendra.singh@exlservice.com